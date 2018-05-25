Windham Police Notes

John C. Atwood, 28, of Harrison, was summonsed April 19 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Matthew M. Cogswell, 27, of Raymond, was arrested April 23 on charges of driving to endanger and operating under the influence.

Brandon M. Croy, 30, of Windham, was arrested April 22 on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Cassandra K. Farris, 28, of Windham, was summonsed April 19 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Joseph D. Maxfield, 28, of Windham, was arrested April 19 and held for another agency.

Ellen K. Mitchell, 64, of Casco, was arrested April 17 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Steven D. Mower, 45, of Casco, was summonsed April 17 on charges of operating without a license and violating condition of release.

So Y. Pastore, 47, of Windham, was summonsed April 18 on a charge of violating a protective order.

Randy R. Batchelder, 49, of Windham, was summonsed May 1 on charges of keeping a dangerous dog and allowing a dog to run at large.

Darryll T. Bryant, 41, of Windham, was arrested May 4 on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest, domestic violence terrorizing, and violation of a protective order.

Nathan R. Hammond, 37, of Windham, was arrested May 2 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Joshua J. Hopkins, 27, of Portland, was arrested May 1 on a charge of failure to appear.

Jonathan S. Willruth, 35, of Portland, was arrested May 2 for probation revocation.