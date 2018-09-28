Windham Police Notes

Eddie F. Pinkham, 40, of Litchfield, was summonsed Sept. 10 on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

A male juvenile offender, 16, was summonsed Sept. 13 on a charge of criminal mischief.

Aleksey P. Kasyanov, 33, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 13 on four charges of failure to appear.

Tyler T. Wheatley, 24, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 14 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Diane M. Davison, 53, of Gorham, was summonsed Sept. 16 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Shawn H. Bubar, 35, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 16 on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating vehicle without a license and violating condition of release.

Michelle M. Kelley, 41, of Casco, was arrested Sept. 18 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

William C. Luce, 68, of Windham, was summonsed Sept. 18 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Keyanna J. Grondin, 20, of Biddeford, was arrested Sept. 19 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Melody A. Phillips, 27, of Naples, was summonsed on Sept. 22 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Michael G. Richards, 35, of Naples, was summonsed Sept. 22 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.