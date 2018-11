Brianna Howe, 19, of Harrison, was summonsed Oct. 31 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Brianna Howe, 19, of Harrison, was arrested Nov. 1 on a charge of harassment by telephone.

A male juvenile offender, 16, was summonsed Nov. 3 on a charge of failure to notify of motor vehicle accident.

Kevin Cloutier, 52, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 4 on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.