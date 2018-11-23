Windham Police Notes

Eli Doyon, 30, of Raymond was arrested Nov. 13 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Manford Rideout, 49, of Windham was arrested Nov. 14 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Tyler Burke, 22, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 14 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

A male juvenile, 17, was summonsed Nov. 17 on a charge of consuming liquor.

Kerri Gilligan, 20, of Portland was summonsed Nov. 18 on two charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and a charge of operating under the influence.