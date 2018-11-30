Windham Police Notes

Pamela Steeves, 54, of Naples was summonsed Nov. 19 on a charge of assault.

Ronald Gullikson, 54, of Windham was arrested Nov. 19 on charges of violating condition of release and violating protection from abuse order.

Charles Brannen, 50, of Gray was arrested Nov. 21 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Keith Clark, 60, of Raymond was summonsed Nov. 22 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

James Emmons, 47, of Windham was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Dan Uwimana, 20, of Portland was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of hold-house for another agency.

James Coulimore, 68, of Portland was summonsed Nov. 22 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear and violating condition of release.

Melissa Dube, 40, of Raymond was arrested Nov. 24 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Matthew Baker, 29, of Windham was sumonsed Nov. 26 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating condition of release.