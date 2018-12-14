Windham Police Notes

Sadie Cobb, 20, of Otisfield was summonsed Dec. 3 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

John Howard, Jr., 26, of New Gloucester was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of violating condition of release and leaving scene of police department accident.

Jeffrey Wilkerson, 62, of Windham was arrested Dec. 5 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Ryan Lent, 36, of Standish was arrested Dec. 6 on a charge of probation revocation.

Scott Graham, 26, of Windham was arrested Dec. 6 on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of crime.

Anthony Reynolds, 34, of Windham was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of aggravated assault.

Daniel Willette, 37, of Windham was summonsed Dec. 9 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Thomas O’Brien, 66, of Windham was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Maria Tremblay, 24, of Portland was arrested Dec. 10 on a charge of violating condition of release.