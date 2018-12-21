Windham Police Notes

Danielle Wright, 34, of Windham was summonsed Dec. 11 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Steven Gerke, 60, of Windham was summonsed Dec. 11 on a charge of assault.

John Emmons, 22, of Windham was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of failure to appear.

Joseph Payton, 27, of Casco was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of probation hold-officer.

Sheri Davidson, 50, of Buxton was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating condition of release.

A male juvenile officer, 13, was summonsed Dec. 14 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Brittany Eastup, 26, of Windham was arrested Dec. 15 on a charge of domestic violence assault.