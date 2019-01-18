Windham Police notes

Amanda O’Donnell, 28, of Standish was arrested Jan. 8 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and attaching false plates.

Tyler O’Donnell, 29, of Standish was arrested Jan. 8 on charges of violating condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking.

Robert Simpson, 21, of Standish was summonsed Jan. 9 on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Kaitlyn Hatcher, 26, of Gorham was summonsed Jan. 9 on a charge of failure to give notice of accident by quickest means.

Jeremy Whynot, 40, of Windham was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of theft by deception, probation hold-officer and violating condition of release.

Courtney King, 33, of Windham was arrested Jan. 10 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Lloyd Quillen, 49, of Windham was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of failure to pay fine and hold-house for another agency.

Manford Rideout, 49, of Windham was summonsed Jan. 11 on charges of manslaughter, operating under the influence of drugs or a combo resulting in death, reckless conduct and violating condition of release.

Kayla Young, 31, of Windham was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release.

A male juvenile offender, 17, was summonsed Jan. 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Teresa York, 58, of Westbrook was summonsed Jan. 14 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.