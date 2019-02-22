Windham Police Notes

Austin Glantz-Huntington, 25, of Windham was summonsed Feb. 4 on charges of leaving scene of property damage accident and violating condition of release.

Zilphy Avery, 19, of New Gloucester was summonsed Feb. 4 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Wyatt Partridge, 21, of Raymond was arrested Feb. 4 on a charge of failure to appear.

Todd Thomas, 50, of Windham was arrested Feb. 4 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Jean Hill, 27, of Windham was arrested Feb. 7 on two charges of failure to appear.

Tyler O’Donnell, 29, of Windham was arrested Feb. 7 on two charges of hold-house for another agency and a charge of violating condition of release.

Sonya Brixius, 29, of Hillsdale, New York, was summonsed Feb. 7 on a charge of violation of protective order.

Sharon Jordan, 32, of Windham was summonsed Feb. 8 on a charge of operating after license suspension.

Cassandra Farris, 29, of South Portland was summonsed Feb. 8 on a charge of criminal trespass.

Derek Dawes, 33, of Windham was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of passing a roadblock, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended, refusing to submit to arrest, speeding, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to appear, driving to endanger, hold-house for another agency and eluding an officer.

Isha Kasai, 21, of Lewiston was summonsed Feb. 11 on a charge of speeding.

Donovan Sanborn, 24, of Limerick was summonsed Feb. 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Keith Segler, 30, of Windham was arrested Feb. 16 on two charges of aggravated reckless conduct.