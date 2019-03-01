Windham Police Notes

Michael Gray, 30, of Portland was summonsed Feb. 18 on a charge of criminal trespass.

Keith Segler, 30, of Windham was arrested Feb. 19 on charges of aggravated assault, discharging firearm near dwelling and aggravated reckless conduct.

Bissa Tshibangu, 45, of Portland was summonsed Feb. 21 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Joshua Hamilton, 27, of Casco was summonsed Feb. 22 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Sean Newton, 30, of Old Orchard Beach was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of refusal to submit to arrest and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

Whitney Meade, 32, of Windham was summonsed Feb. 23 on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

Darrell Tapley, 41, of Portland was summonsed Feb. 23 on a charge of leaving scene of motor vehicle accident with personal injury.

Brian Lavertu, 56, of Windham was arrested Feb. 23 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.