Windham Police Notes

Christopher Ross, 31, of Windham was arrested Feb. 25 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Anthony Reynolds, 35, of Windham was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of obstructing report of crime, violating condition of release and aggravated assault.

A male juvenile offender, 17, was summonsed Feb. 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Ciara Hobbs, 23, of Standish was summonsed Feb. 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Michael McDonald, 36, of Windham was arrested March 1 on charges of hold-house for another agency, criminal mischief and criminal threatening.

Raymond Ireland, 36, of Windham was summonsed March 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Nicholas Humiston, 34, of Standish was arrested March 6 on charges of criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking, burglary and violating condition of release.

A male juvenile offender, 17, was summonsed March 8 on a charge of driving to endanger.

Marie Wentworth, 51, of South Casco was summonsed March 8 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Mariah Acevedo, 20, of Lewiston was summonsed March 11 on a charge of criminal mischief.