Windham Police Notes

Pierce Picou, 32, of Windham was arrested March 13 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Kathleen Reilly, 70, of Raymond was summonsed March 13 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Gerald Geisinger, 33, of Windham was arrested March 14 on two charges of failure to appear and a charge of failure to pay fine or fee.

Daniel Yates, 28, of Windham was summonsed March 15 on charges of operating ATV on a public way and carrying passenger on ATV without headgear.

Michael Simoes, 32, of Windham was arrested March 16 on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Corey Shepard, 28, of Windham, was arrested March 17 on a charge of failure to appear.