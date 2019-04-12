Windham Police Notes

Jeremy Kochis, 35, of Raymond was summonsed April 2 on charges of operating under the influence, possession of scheduled drugs and violating condition of release.

David Facemyer, 30, of Windham was arrested April 2 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Christine Dearing, 44, of Windham was arrested April 2 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Ramon Bloise, 29, of Portland was arrested April 3 on charges of failure to appear, permitting another to operate or operating a vehicle with suspended registration, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

Katrina Desjardins, 21, of Raymond was summonsed April 4 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Gabriel Morales, 20, of Portland was summonsed April 4 on a charge of violation of protective order.

Michael Huntley, 33, of Buxton was arrested April 4 on charges of speeding and operating after habitual offender.

John Emmons, 22, of Windham was summonsed April 5 on a charge of animal control ordinance.

Gale Smith, 47, of Mechanic Falls was arrested April 5 on two charges of violating condition of release.

Amber Young, 33, of Old Town was arrested April 6 on charges of probation hold-officer and violating condition of release.

Desiree McCroy, 27, of Windham was arrested April 6 on charges of assault and offensive disorderly conduct.

Kayla Connolly, 35, of Gorham was summonsed April 7 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Michael Cormier, 22, of New Gloucester was summonsed April 7 on a charge of criminal mischief.