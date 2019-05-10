Windham Police Notes

Dakota Cummings, 25, of Windham was summonsed April 30 on a charge of speeding.

Becky Reed Lugner, 52, of Lewiston was summonsed May 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Heather McEwen-Warner, 42, of Windham was summonsed May 4 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Stephanie Hoyt, 20, of Windham was summonsed May 4 on a charge of operating after license suspension.

Jason Palmiter, 49, of Windham was summonsed May 4 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

Cory Kelley, 32 of Windham was arrested May 5 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Ryan Nelson, 31, of Windham was summonsed May 5 on a charge of driving to endanger.