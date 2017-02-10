Windham Police Notes

Sharon L. Ganem, 48, of Casco, was arrested on Jan. 31 on a charges of violating condition of release, operating under the influence of alcohol, and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Kirsten L. McNutt, 41, of Windham, was arrested on Feb. 1 for failure to pay fine.

Omar F. Haji-Hersi, 24, of Auburn, was summonsed on Feb. 1 for failure to report and accident by quickest means and violating condition of release.

James C. Shaw, 33, of Windham, was summonsed on Feb. 1 for assault.

Michael J. Boucher, 61, of Windham, was arrested on Feb. 2 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Corey A. Zimmerman, 40, of Cumberland, was summonsed on Feb. 2 for possession of scheduled drugs.

Taylor J. Sawyer, 21, of Cumberland, was arrested on Feb. 4 for domestic violence assault.

Michael J. Cooper, 31, of Windham, was arrested on Feb. 5 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Aleksey P. Kasyanov, 31, of Windham, was arrested on Feb. 5 for failure to appear.