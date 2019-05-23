Windham Police Notes

Scott Buxton, 45, of Casco, was arrested May 6 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Shon Myers, 42, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested May 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of heroin with priors.

Caitlin Drouin, 18, of Windham, was summonsed May 10 on a charge of driving to endanger.

Griffin MacVane, 18, of Windham, was summonsed May 10 on a charge of minor consuming liquor.

A 17-year-old male offender was summonsed May 10 on a charge of minor possessing liquor.

Robert Hastings, 52, of Windham, was summonsed May 12 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Shane Giles, 26, of Windham, was summonsed May 13 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Renee Holley, 22, of Windham, was summonsed May 13 on a charge of passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing.

An 11-year-old female offender was summonsed May 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Danielle Wright, 34, of Windham, was arrested May 14 on three charges of failure to appear.

Rebecca Lockridge, 80, of Windham, was summonsed May 15 on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

Danielle Wright, 34, of Windham, was arrested May 15 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Anyah White, 29, of Westbrook, was summonsed May 16 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Erik Ingalls, 40, of Greenville, was arrested May 16 on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs or a combination.

Patrick Martin, 44, of Gray, was summonsed May 17 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Lawrence Mahoney, 45, of Windham, was summonsed May 18 on charges of operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Jeffrey Barker, 52, of Windham, was arrested May 18 on a charge of domestic violence assault.