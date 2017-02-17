Windham Police Notes

A male, 17, was summonsed Feb. 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

A male, 16, was summonsed Feb. 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Stephen E. Herbert, 48, of Windham, was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of violating condition of release and domestic violence assault.

Morgan B. Murphy, 19, of Windham, was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle without a license.

Austin M. Swanson Monge, 19, of Windham, was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and violating condition of release.

Noori S. Al Najaf, 20, of Westbrook, was summonsed Feb. 11 on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

Jacob Lesperance, 19, of Portland, was summonsed Feb. 11 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Denise M. Swett, 26, of Windham, was summonsed Feb. 12 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Keara M. Thurston, 28, of Biddeford, was arrested Feb. 12 on a charge of domestic violence assault.