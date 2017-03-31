Windham Police Notes

By Current Publishing -
Janet L. Morin, 47, of Lewiston, was summonsed March 17 on a charge of operating after suspension. 

Caroline A. Conners, 24, of Windham, was summonsed on March 20 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle after more than 150 days. 

Colby J. Duncanson, 18, of Raymond, was summonsed March 21 on a charge of operating after suspension. 

Michael J. Miller, 51, of Windham, was summonsed March 21 on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large. 

Scott H. Duclos, 39, of Casco, was summonsed March 22 on a charge on assault. 

Tammie L. Stone, 37, of Casco, was summonsed March 23 on a charge of theft by deception. 

Shawna L. Palicte, 38, of Standish, was arrested March 24 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug. 

Joseph S. Bowie, 28, of Portland, was arrested March 24 on charges of trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug. 

