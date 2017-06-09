Windham Police Notes

Stephanie L. Hamel, 28, of Minot, was summonsed May 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

A juvenile male, 17, was summonsed May 12 on a charge of operating without a license.

Amanda L. Sawyer, 29, of Windham, was arrested May 13 on a charge of failure to appear.

Brad T. Moore, 24, of Westbrook, was summonsed May 14 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Eric Buggeln, 39, of South Portland, was summonsed May 17 on a charge of cruelty to animals.

Patrick M. Murphy, 53, of Windham, was arrested May 18 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, operating under the influence and violating his conditions of release.

Alexandra B. Nataluk, 31, of Gorham, was summonsed May 18 on charges of having an unlicensed dog and allowing a dog to run at large.

Tyler M. Peterson, 23, of Raymond, was summonsed May 18 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Jonathan E. Doyle, 30, of Portland, was summonsed May 19 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Michael S. Loring, 51, of Windham, was summonsed May 19 on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

Craig J. Carlson, 28, of Windham, was arrested May 23 on a charge of failure to appear.

Roxane L. Bisson, 50, of Windham, was arrested May 26 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and endangering the welfare of a child.

Colby J. Duncanson, 18, of Raymond, was arrested May 29 on a charge of criminal threatening with danger.

Jared M. Libby, 21, of Windham, was summonsed May 29 on a charge of operating an unregistered ATV.

Kody R. Townsend, 20, of Raymond, was arrested May 29 on a charge of criminal threatening with danger.

Janine M. Watson, 39, of Portland, was arrested May 30 on charges of being a habitual motor vehicle offender and violating the condition of release.

Christina M. Sinnett, 45, of Windham, was summonsed June 1 on charges of violating the condition of release, operating after suspension, and attaching false plates.

Patrick M. Murphy, 53, of Windham, was arrested June 3 on a charge of violating the condition of release.

Michael J. Miller, 51, of Windham, was summonsed June 4 on charges of allowing a dog to be at large, keeping and unlicensed dog, and keeping a dangerous dog.

Wayne E. Pennell, Sr., 58, of Windham, was arrested June 4 on charges of driving to endanger, operating under the influence of alcohol, and criminal threatening.