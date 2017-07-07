Windham Police Notes

Richard A. Steeves, 58, of Windham, was summonsed June 13 on a charge of assault.

Joshua W. Andrews, 22, of Newfield, was summonsed June 15 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Rafael N. Chevalier, 23, of Portland, was arrested June 15 on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

John C. Forbis, 49, of Buxton, was arrested June 18 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Brad R. Tetreault, 38, of Haverhill, Mass., was summonsed June 18 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Jodie L. Lawrence, 43, of Westbrook, was summonsed June 21 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Patrick J. Hutton, 29, was arrested June 22 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Krista L. Laughlin, 30, of Windham, was arrested June 22 on a charge of failure to appear.

Dustin D. Tetrault, 31, of Windham, was arrested June 22 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

A juvenile female, 17, was summonsed June 23 on a charge of assault.

Michele J. Finley, 40, of Windham, was arrested June 25 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Robbie L. Palmer, 37, of Windham, was arrested June 25 and held for another agency.

Eleanor A. Grimaldi, 43, of Windham, was arrested June 26 on a charge of failure to pay a fine.

Stephanie E. Smith, 34, of Hollis, was summonsed June 28 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Jacob D. Sullivan, 23, of Windham, was arrested June 28 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Henry C. Cain, 46, of Windham, was summonsed June 29 on a charge of assault.

Jason A. Roberts, 38, of Windham, was arrested June 30 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Bradley A. Robinson, 40, of Harrison, was arrested June 30 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Jennifer J. Cook, 35, of Windham, was arrested July 2 on charges of failure to appear and failure to provide a correct name.

Matthew P. Small, 31, of Gorham, was arrested July 2 on charges of violating condition of release, theft by unauthorized taking, and to be held for another agency.

