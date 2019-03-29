Windham recycling to be inspected

FALMOUTH — Despite outreach to residents about only putting items that can be recycled into curbside containers, many communities are still experiencing high contamination rates.

In response, the towns of Windham, Falmouth and Scarborough and the city of South Portland, are hiring two summer interns to track what’s going into recycling bins and to educate users about what can be accepted and what can’t.

The 10-week internship will start June 3. Applications are due to Kimberly Darling, Falmouth’s sustainability coordinator, by April 1. To apply, send a letter of interest and resume to kdarling@falmouthme.org or call 699-5337.

The interns will be paid $12 an hour, with the four communities using a combination of grants and money from their annual budgets, Darling said.

She said the communities are looking for “people who are reliable, committed, detail-oriented, have great communication skills and can work both independently and collaboratively.” She also said high school students would be considered.

After a couple weeks of training, Darling said the interns would be put to work inspecting recycling bins in the four communities for non-recyclable materials, tagging bins that are non-compliant, and collecting data.

In addition, they will be part of a comprehensive public outreach campaign about proper recycling, she said.

The four communities are partnering with the University of Southern Maine and ecomaine, a waste-to-energy plant based in Portland that takes household trash and recycling from more than 70 municipalities around Maine.

Darling and the other sustainability coordinators in Scarborough, Windham and South Portland, all said it’s vitally important for the four communities to reduce the rates of recycling contamination because it’s becoming costly.

Matt Grondin, communications manager at ecomaine, said instead of paying communities for their recycling, as was done in the past, the plant must now charge a flat fee of $35 per ton to process the materials. Any loads with contamination rates above 5 percent will be charged an additional, graduated fee, with a top fee of $73 per ton starting July 1.

This week Darling said that virtually every community is Maine is “wrestling with contamination in their recycling streams” and although ecomaine and many towns held informational sessions last summer, “the issue is still prevalent.”

According to Darling, contamination rates are averaging between 10 and 30 percent for the four communities participating in the pilot project.

She said the interns will mark recycling bins with a red tag to indicate non-compliance; a yellow tag to indicate there are some issues, but parts of the material are still acceptable; and green tags to “reward good recycling efforts.”

Ecomaine has had to hire sorters to remove non-recyclables from the waste stream, and the cost is now filtering down to local communities.