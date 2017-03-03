Windham residents appointed to committees, boards

WINDHAM — The Windham Town Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of nine town residents to various boards and committees during a council meeting Tuesday night.

“They’re all excellent applicants, we’re very glad to have them coming aboard,” said Councilor Timothy Nangle, who heads the Council Subcommittee on Appointments.

The appointments subcommittee interviews potential appointees that have applied for various positions and nominates them to the full council for a vote.

Nangle said after the meeting that he is “happy that our citizens are engaged.”

“They do a lot of work, they save us money, because it’s staff positions that we don’t have to hire,” he said of residents who serve on the town’s various boards and committees.

Nangle acknowledged that nine is a relatively high number of appointments to approve at one time. He said that the appointment process has had to adjust to a higher volume of applicants, though he’s not complaining.

“There’s an increased interest in being part of the town government. I love it,” he said.

The other members of the appointments subcommittee are Council Vice Chairman David Nadeau and Councilor Jarrod Maxfield.

The appointments made Tuesday night are:

John McGinnis, appointed to a two-year term on the Windham Economic Development Corporation.

James Cobb, Joanne Mattiace and Chuck Fleck, appointed to three-year terms on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Steve Clauson, appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Assessment Review.

Michael Libby, appointed to three-year terms on both the Energy Advisory Committee and Natural Resources Advisory Committee.

Melissa Oldakowski, appointed to a three-year term on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

Krystal Ash Cuthbert, appointed to a three-year term on the Library Board of Trustees.

Rachael Bidwell, appointed to a three-year term on the Human Services Advisory Committee.

The appointments were approved together in one vote as part of the meeting’s consent agenda.

