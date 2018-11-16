Windham residents list qualifications for manager

WINDHAM — Residents at a Nov. 8 forum said they want their new town manager to be “successful with controlled growth,” “collaborative” and “rigorously transparent.”

Interim Town Manager Don Gerrish and Dick Metivier from Eaton Peabody Consulting Group gathered feedback from residents about what qualities, skills and experience are important in a new manager. Six residents spoke, as well as Councilors Jarrod Maxfield and David Nadeau.

Many residents brought up growth.

“Windham has got that small farm-town mentality, but we’ve grown so drastically in recent years, so we need somebody to understand that transitional piece,” Pat Moody said.

Jeanne Rhein added, “I want someone who has planned ideas and is not looking to develop every rural part of Windham. Is this somebody who’s gonna try to hold back the growth, or is this somebody who wants us to be a suburb of Portland?”

The new manager should be “experienced in zoning and successful with controlled growth,” Rhein said.

Residents would like the new manager to be able to bring people together, work with the town council and work collaboratively.

Kyle Rhoads, Windham Primary School principal, said the new manager should be “collaborative, understand how to get the different organizations and departments in this town to work together and be able to advise and guide the town council to work as one.”

Many who spoke at the meeting commented on the importance of transparency.

Elaine Pollock said the No. 1 requirement for a new manager should be that they are “rigorously transparent. They are committed to the core to transparency.”

Maxfield explained he is looking for someone who has previous experience and is strong-willed and fiscally acute.

Windham is seeking a new town manager after Tony Plante left the position with a $175,000 serverance package last month, following turmoil on the council after Chairwoman Donna Chapman told the Lakes Region Weekly that Plante should either retire or face a possible firing. Plante’s departure angered many residents, who felt he was forced out.

Plante is now employed at the Greater Portland Council of Governments.

At the beginning of the meeting Nov. 8, Gerrish warned residents, “We’re moving forward. We’re not going to discuss what’s happened in the past. We want to be positive this evening and talk about what you’re looking for in a new town manager.”

Throughout the evening, he had to repeatedly remind speakers of this premise, saying, “Let’s not get into names. Let’s just be positive” and “Again, let’s talk about the characteristics of the manager.”

Gerrish also presented an overview of the search process. Eaton Peabody has already interviewed department heads and, after the Nov. 8 session, would create a document listing the criteria that residents, the Town Council and department heads believe are important.

“It starts to give a flavor of what people are thinking about for the new town manager,” he said.

Gerrish said an ad has already been placed, and the deadline for applications is Nov. 26. Four applications had been received as of the meeting last week, and he predicted receiving between 25 and 30 total.

The first round of interviews will occur the week of Dec. 17-20, Gerrish said, and a public meet-and-greet will be held the week of Jan. 7-10 so that the public can meet the two finalists, who are chosen by the council.

After another round of interviews by department heads and the Town Council, Gerrish said, a decision will be made. He anticipated that a new manager will be named the week of Jan. 14-17.

Gerrish read some of the criteria that department heads had mentioned, which included “transparent” and “ability to work with the council.”

“You’re starting to get to a consensus,” he said. “The challenge is to find that right person who’s going to be able to do it.”

Jane Vaughan can be reached at 780-9103 or at jvaughan@keepmecurrent.com.

Consultant Dick Metivier and Interim Town Manager Don Gerrish listen to residents last week at a forum on new town manager qualifications.