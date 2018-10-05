Windham town manager leaving

WINDHAM — Windham Town Manager Tony Plante’s last day on the job will be Wednesday, Oct. 10, according to Councilor Jarrod Maxfield.

Maxfield said he doesn’t “have all the details yet,” and did not know late Friday afternoon whether Plante had resigned or been fired. “My assumption would be that some sort of offer was offered and accepted,” he said.

A vote on whether to approve a severance agreement between the town and Plante, included on the council’s agenda released Friday afternoon, is scheduled for the Tuesday, Oct. 9, council meeting.

The Town Council had met an executive session on Oct. 3 to discuss “personnel-related matters,” which Maxfield could not attend.

Council Chairwoman Donna Chapman said last month that Plante should either retire or be fired.

The council would need five affirmative votes to fire Plante, which Maxfield does not believe it has. He said that “someone can choose to leave and they can also be unceremoniously forced out.”

Plante, Chapman, Council Vice Chairman Robert Muir and Councilor Timothy Nangle could not be reached for comment Friday.

Plante has served as town manager since 1996. His continued employment with the town came into question last month after Chapman told the Lakes Region Weekly he should either retire or be fired. Her comments were related to two recent outside reports looking into discontent within the Public Works Department. Both reports cited a need to improve communication, trust and accountability throughout town departments, among other findings.

After Chapman’s comments, town staff members and residents turned out at a Sept. 28 council meeting to show their support of Plante and their displeasure with Chapman’s. One employee presented the council with a letter signed by 38 town employees supporting Plante.

Plante was named Manager of the Year in 2016 by the Maine Town, City and County Management Association.

This story will be updated.

