Windham voters approve shared vehicle facility

WINDHAM — Voters in Windham have approved a proposed new vehicle maintenance facility to be shared with RSU 14.

Windham voters said yes to the $9.3 million proposal by a margin of 1,948-1,772. The planned new facility would house both Windham Public Works vehicles and vehicles from the RSU 14 School District.

Referenda on similar projects in Windham failed in 1999 and 2015.

Windham residents voted Nov. 7 at the high school in favor of a proposed $9.3 million shared vehicle maintenance facility with RSU 14.