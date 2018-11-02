Windham voters have full ballot

WINDHAM — The Town Council could be gaining a new member when voters head to the polls Nov. 6.

Current Councilor Dennis Welch is being challenged for his at-large seat by medical marijuana business owner Charles Hawkins Jr. and former town councilor David Nadeau.

Nadeau was on the council from 2011 to 2017 and lost re-election to the council’s East District seat last fall to current Councilor Rebecca Cummings. Tensions flared on the council in February when members voted 4-2 not to appoint Nadeau to a three-year term on the Planning Board.

Councilor Timothy Nangle is running unopposed for his West District seat.

The election comes on the heels of recent turmoil on the council after Chairwoman Donna Chapman told the Lakes Region Weekly in September that Town Manager Tony Plante should either retire or face a possible firing.

The Council voted Oct. 9 to approve a severance agreement between Plante and the town which gave Plante a severance package of $175,000. Donald Gerrish, an experienced town manager, is currently serving in that role while the town searches for Plante’s replacement.

Residents will also cast their votes for RSU 14 School Board members. Three candidates are running for two seats. Current members Dawn Dillon and Marge Govoni are being challenged by David Lydon, who has unsuccessfully run for Town Council three times.

Bill Diamond is running unopposed for state Senate District 26. Candidates for House District 24 are Mark Bryant and Thomas Tyler, and candidates for House District 25 are Jennie Butler and Patrick Corey.

Voting will take place at Windham High School in the Auxiliary Gym at 406 Gray Road. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Windham voters will also decide on the next governor, U.S. senator, representative to Congress for District 1, District Attorney, sheriff, judge of probate and county commissioner.

Candidates for governor are Janet Mills, Shawn Moody and Terry Hayes. Candidates for U.S. Senator are Eric Brakey, Angus King and Zak Ringelstein. Martin Grohman, Mark Holbrook and Chellie Pingree are running to represent Maine’s District 1 in Congress.

District attorney candidate Jonathan Sahrbeck is now unopposed. Kevin Joyce is running unopposed for Cumberland County sheriff. Paul Aranson is running unopposed for judge of probate in Cumberland County.

There are five statewide questions on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Question 1 is a citizen’s initiative which asks voters if they want to create a new Universal Home Care Program for seniors and people with disabilities through a 3.8 percent tax on individuals and families making more than $128,400.

There are also four bond questions about funding wastewater infrastructure projects; improving multimodal facilities, highways and bridges and municipal culverts; modernizing and improving Maine’s public universities and upgrading facilities at Maine’s community colleges.

