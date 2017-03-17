Windham Weaponry’s donation to Scouts aids Camp Hinds

RAYMOND — The recently rebuilt shooting range complex at Camp William Hinds will be renamed the “Windham Weaponry Youth Shooting Sports Ranges” after a commitment from the firearms manufacturer to donate $100,000 to the Pine Tree Council of Maine, Boy Scouts of America.

“We believe in teaching youth and families the safe, responsible enjoyment of shooting sports, and the Boy Scouts of America does that extremely well,” said Windham Weaponry President Warren Dyke in a Pine Tree Council press release.

The Pine Tree Council – which oversees Boy Scout units and camp programs in southern, western, central and midcoast Maine – announced earlier this month that Windham Weaponry’s donation had bolstered an effort to rebuild four Scout camps in the state.

One of those four camps is Camp Hinds, on Panther Pond in Raymond. The camp’s shooting range complex has been upgraded, now featuring four multi-use bays, five range pavilions, a shotgun range and a 100-meter rifle range, according to the Pine Tree Council.

Construction at Camp Hinds and the three other Scout camps has been done through a partnership with the Department of Defense. The partnership provides a hands-on training opportunity for National Guard and Reservist troops specializing in construction, and provides the Pine Tree Council with free labor. National Guard members and Reservists from Maine and around the country have traveled to the camps to work on the projects – with some even making the trip from Hawaii.

The Pine Tree Council still covers the cost of permits, plans, and materials. Windham Weapony’s donation has already helped the council purchase materials for the project.

“We are humbled by Windham Weaponry’s commitment to Maine youth and the thousands of Scouts who travel to Camp Hinds each year,” said Horace Horton, the co-chair of the Pine Tree Council’s capital campaign and former council board president. “Windham Weaponry’s gift will provide character development and education for generations of Scouts.”

Windham Weaponry said the $100,000 donation will be spread out over four years, with $25,000 given each year. That representative said the company decided in December to make the donation, and the first two $25,000 donations, for 2016 and 2017, have already been made to the Pine Tree Council.

Eric Tarbox of the Pine Tree Council says that the goal of Scout shooting range programs are to promote “safe, responsible enjoyment of shooting sports.”

The Windham Indoor Shooting Range owned by Windham Weaponry. The firearms manufacturer is donating $100,000 to support a new shooting range complex for Boy Scouts at Camp Hinds in Windham.