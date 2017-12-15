Windham welcomes Wreaths Across America

WINDHAM — Windham this week became part of a nationwide effort to honor America’s service members when it hosted the Wreaths Across America convoy and paid tribute to some of the town’s own veterans.

For the first time, Windham High School became a stop for the Wreaths Across America convoy, which is transporting thousands of wreaths to Virginia to be placed on graves of the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery.

Windham High School Principal Chris Howell noted that the goal of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach.

“As an educational institution where we teach every day, to have that as a special part of the mission is absolutely fantastic,” Howell said.

Wreaths Across America sends a wreath for every grave in Arlington. The Columbia Falls, Maine-based nonprofit was founded by Worcester Wreath Company owner Morrill Worcester. His wife Karen is the executive director of Wreaths Across America.

The Worcesters were in attendance Sunday night when the wreath convoy bound for Arlington stopped at Windham High School for two ceremonies – one brief wreath-laying outside at the school’s veterans memorial, and a longer ceremony inside that recognized local WWII veterans and Gold Star families and featured music from Windham students.

Five WWII veterans were honored for their service: Carroll McDonald, Donald Rogers, Robert Meile, Fred Williams and John Rollins.

The veterans placed a wreath at the school’s memorial and then received their own wreaths during the ceremony inside. An honor guard of Windham police officers and high school cadets presented the wreaths.

Army veteran Meile, who turns 95 in January, is a 1942 Windham High School graduate who said Sunday night that he served in England, France and Germany.

Meile said he was “honored” to be part of the event and “glad to see a lot of people on a cold night out here.”

The convoy was originally supposed to pull into Windham High School around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night, but with numerous stops previously that day, was at least an hour behind schedule. Many people waited out in the cold, and some took time inside the school to warm up before heading out to welcome the convoy.

Meile wasn’t alone in thinking it was well worth the wait. Fellow WWII veteran Rogers, who served in the Army Air Corps, also looked to be enjoying himself.

“I don’t think I’ve ever gone through anything like that,” Rogers, 92, said with a smile after receiving his wreath.

Also recognized were several Gold Star families whose loved ones died while serving.

Wally Clark of the American Legion Field Allen Post 148 read the names of the WWII veterans and Gold Star families.

The Windham Chamber singers and third-grade chorus performed several patriotic songs, including “I’m an American.” The song was written by Windham’s own Rick Charette and is the theme song for Wreaths Across America 2017.

Windham’s legislative delegation was also out in force Sunday night, with all three local representatives in attendance.

Rep. Patrick Corey called Wreaths Across America a “wonderful tribute to our fallen” as he waited in the cold for the convoy to arrive.

Rep. Mark Bryant said after the ceremonies that he felt an important aspect of the celebration was the chance for Windham youth to “start that process of understanding” about the veteran community.

Bryant also said it “says a lot for our town” that Windham was selected to be part of the Wreaths Across America journey to Arlington.

Also in attendance was Sen. Bill Diamond.

Lil Charron, the Wreaths Across America events coordinator, has ties to Windham and reached out to the school about hosting the event, Howell said in an interview. The event presented an opportunity for the school to work closely with local veterans groups and the Windham Public Safety Department, which helped with the traffic logistics and also participated in the ceremony.

Howell also noted that his grandfather and grandmother are buried in Arlington, and that his grandfather served in the Navy in WWII.

“Thank you on behalf of my family for what your organization does to really honor those where they have been laid to rest,” Howell told the Worcesters in his closing remarks Sunday.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Firetrucks were part of the Wreaths Across America convey that arrived at Windham High School on the night of Sunday, Dec. 10.

WWII veteran Donald Rogers of Windham receives a wreath from a member of the Windham Police honor guard at Sunday nights Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Windham WWII veterans Carroll McDonald, Donald Rogers, Robert Meile, Fred Williams and the family of John Rollins were honored at Sunday night’s ceremony and helped place a wreath at the veterans memorial at Windham High School.

The crowd at Windham High School welcomed the Wreaths Across America convoy Sunday night.