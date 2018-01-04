Windham/Westbrook shuts out Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI

WATERVILLE — Windham/Westbrook stymied Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI to the tune of 2-0 at Colby College on Saturday evening, Dec. 30. Keegan Pock and Holden Anderson did the scoring honors, while Sean White between the pipes picked up his first career shutout.

“We knew they were going to be less-experienced, weaker,” W/W head coach Greg Leclair said of the opposition. “They lost quite a bit of their core from last year. I was pleasantly surprised with how much we controlled. For having a young team, like we have, it was encouraging to see the kids realize they were the better team. They became more assertive over the course of the night. It’s too bad they didn’t find the back of the net more. It would’ve boosted their confidence even further.”

“We played well,” Leclair said. “The result and the shots discrepancy bear that out. What we failed to do was put them away when we had the chance. We dominated the game; we just couldn’t finish.”

W/W outshot Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI 46-21.

The first period unfolded scorelessly. Just 24 seconds into the middle stretch, though, W/W snapped the stalemate, Pock scoring on a Derek Corbett feed.

Leclair described the point: “Derek got a good zone entry wide,” he said, “dropped the puck off for Keegan. Keegan scored on a nice shot from there. It was a simple goal, but well-executed.”

W/W picked up an insurance point midway through the third period, when Anderson scored on assists by Austin White and Logan Heckman.

“Again we were able to get the puck into the zone wide,” Leclair said, “and Austin was able to turn their defenseman. He found Holden near the back post for essentially a wide-open net.”

The 2-0 final marks W/W netminder Sean White’s first shut-out. Anybody who’s seen White play knows he’s impressive. Leclair praised his efforts: “It’s the fourth game in a row where he’s really shown up and done his job. He’s been the backbone for the team so far. He wasn’t overly tested, but when the shots came that needed to stop, he delivered.”

The win bumped Windham/Westbrook to 2-2 on the season. The team lines up, at home, against Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale on Wednesday night, Jan. 3. They’re slated to host Marshwood/Traip/Sanford on Friday the 5th, though weather may force the postponement of that bout.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.