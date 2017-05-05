Winners honored at Lakes Region Best of Best reception

Larry Eliason from Butts Commercial Brokers, which took second in the Property Rental/Management Agency category and third in the Real Estate category.

Coldwell Banker Team Real Estate in Windham won first place in the Real Estate Agency category. Pictured from left to right: Mel Oldakowski, Kimberly Conway, Charlie Tufts, Robin Crosby and Karen Tufts.

Chic Boutique Hair and Beauty, represented by owner Barbie Smart-Damon, left, won first place in the Hair Stylist/Barber category.

Windham Barber Shop took third in the Hairstylist/Barber category. Pictured are Carolee Beaulieu, left, and Julie Fabrizio.

Certificates for Best of Best winners.

The winners in Lakes Region Weekly’s 2017 Best of Best Readers Choice Contest were honored at a reception last week at Evergreen Credit Union in Windham. For the contest, readers cast ballots for their favorite local retailers, restaurants and service providers. Many of the Top 3 winners in each of the categories attend the reception to claim their awards.