Winter Awards: Gray-New Gloucester

Boys Alpine Skiing

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Kyle Mercier, Lawson Dunford

Patriot Award – Carson McEvoy

Coach’s Award – Lawson Dunford

Girls Alpine Skiing

Coach’s Award – Sydney Garcia

Boys Basketball

Robert E. Butler Award Winner – John Martin

Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game – John Martin

WMC First Team (Class A/B) – John Martin

WMC Third Team (Class A/B) – Hunter Colby

WMC Senior All-Star Game – John Martin, Hunter Colby, Zack Pomerleau

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Wyatt Edwards, Ryan Lachance

Patriot Award – John Martin

Coach’s Award – Ryan Lachance, Brady Winslow (JV), Terell Claxton (first team)

Girls Basketball

Robert E. Butler Award Finalist – Bri Jordan

Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game – Bri Jordan, Mikaela Ryan

WMC First Team (Class A/B) – Jordan Grant, Bri Jordan

WMC Senior All-Star Game – Bri Jordan, Alexa Thayer, Mikaela Ryan

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Mikaela Ryan, Bri Jordan, Alexa Thayer

Patriot Award – Bri Jordan

Coach’s Award – Eliza Hotham, Gabriella Sernyk (JV)

Cheering

WMC All-Conference – Autumn Levier, Kayleigh Burrage, Jasmine Gamache, Chelsea Ochtera, Shawna Henry

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Emily Fitz

Patriot Award – Kayleigh Burrage

Coach’s Award – Shawna Henry

Boys Hockey

Coach’s Award – Andrew Topham

Boys Indoor Track

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Cam Andrews, Kyle Curtis, Nate Gendreau

Patriot Award – Hunter Brown

Coach’s Award – Kyle Curtis

Girls Indoor Track

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Emily Terranova, Erica Schlichting, Abigael Chandler, Megan Reynolds, Darcy MacLean, Olivia Morelli, Grace Terry, Melany Rendon, Emily Hargreaves

Patriot Award – Zoe Barnes

Coach’s Award – Cecilia Keddy

Boys Nordic Skiing

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Michael Sutherland

Patriot Award – Michael Sutherland

Coach’s Award – Michael Sweeney

Unified Basketball

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Ryan Verrill

Wrestling

Patriot Award – Owen McDuffie

Coach’s Award – Elisha Thompson

John Martin piled up multiple honors for his performance this winter.

Bri Jordan helped the Lady Patriots cruise to this year’s State title.