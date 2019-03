Winter Awards: Lake Region

Boys Alpine Skiing

MPA Sportsmanship Award (Class B South)

WMC All-Conference – Logan Davis

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Lucien Wallace

Girls Alpine Skiing

MPA Sportsmanship Award (Class B South)

WMC All-Conference – Paige Davis, Allison Vogel

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Paige Davis

Boys Basketball

WMC Third Team (Class A/B) – Mark Mayo

WMC Senior All-Star Game – Mark Mayo

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Mark Mayo, Matt Mayo, Ryan Walker, Dawson Smith

Girls Basketball

WMC Second Team (Class A/B) – Shauna Hancock

WMC Senior All-Star Game – Brooke Harriman

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Emily Lake

Cheering

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Jessica Engstrom

Boys Indoor Track

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Devyn Hatch

Girls Indoor Track

WMC Senior All-Academic Team – Kennedy Brake, Olivia Toole, Emily Colson, Emma Brown

Shauna Hancock, a young standout for the Lady Lakers, helped the team navigate a tough season.

Mark Mayo earned All-Conference honors for his work with the Lakers.