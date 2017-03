Winter Awards: Lake Region High School

NAPLES – The Lakers earned their fair share of awards this winter, some bestowed by the Western Maine Conference, others by the Maine Principals Association.

Alpine Skiing

WMC Girls All-Stars – Paige Davis

Boys Basketball

WMC First Team – Tyler Walker

WMC Senior All-Star Game – Tyler Walker

WMC All-Academic Team – Doug Mayo

Girls Basketball

WMC First Team – Kristen Huntress

WMC Second Team – Chandler True

WMC Senior All-Star Game – Kristen Huntress

WMC All-Academic Team – Kristen Huntress

Robert E. Butler Award Finalist – Kristen Huntress

Cheering

WMC All-Conference – Abigail Green, Leia Hodgdon

Indoor Track

WMC Second Team – Hannah Chadwick (Triple Jump), Sam DeSouza (Shot Put)

Kristen Huntress, seen here in LRHS’s brilliant comeback win vs. Yarmouth in the Regional Tournament, scooped up four nods in this winter’s awards season.

Laker Tyler Walker, left, earned WMC First-Team and Senior All-Star Game honors this season, and Patriot John Henry Villanueva earned WMC Second-Team honors, as well as a slot in the Senior All-Star bout.