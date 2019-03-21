Winter Awards: Windham

Girls Alpine Skiing

SMAA All-Conference – Sarah Hare

SMAA Senior All-Academic Team – Cordelia Inman, Avery Rolfe

MVP – Sarah Hare

Most Improved – Miranda Lewis

Coach’s Award – Cordelia Inman, Naomi Debrose

Boys Basketball

SMAA Third Team – Dierhow Bol

Dan Giguere MVP – Dierhow Bol

Most Improved – Kaleb Cidre

Coach’s Award – Andrew Wing

Girls Basketball

MPA Sportsmanship Award (Class AA North)

SMAA Third Team – Meghan Hoffses, Hannah Talon

SMAA All-Rookie Team – Sarah Talon

MVP – Tara Flanders

Coach’s Award – Hanna Talon

Eagle Spirit Award – Meghan Hoffses

Rookie of the Year – Sarah Talon

Cheering

SMAA All-Conference – Aisha Nelson

SMAA Honorable Mention – Tianna Currier

Coach’s Award – Aisha Nelson

Most Improved– Riley Parker

Boys Hockey

Coach’s Award – Cole Washburn, Liam Heckman

Boys Indoor Track

SMAA Third Team – Mason Rosborough (600); Boden Sebasteanski (jr. Shot Put)

SMAA Senior All-Academic Team – Sam Cole, Mason Rosborough, Jack Stephen

MVP – Mason Rosborough, Anthony Sawyer

Coach’s Award – Kirill Perederii

Girls Indoor Track

SMAA First Team – Katelyn Smith (jr. TJ)

SMAA Second Team – Katelyn Smith (jr. HJ)

SMAA Third Team – Katelyn Smith (jr. LJ)

SMAA Senior All-Academic Team – Morgan Colangelo, Katherine Lewis

MVP – Hannah Langstaff (sr.), Katelyn Smith (jr.)

Coach’s Award – Sierra Guite

Boys Swimming

MVP – Evan Desmond

Coach’s Award – Nate Plummer

Sportsmanship/Dedication Award – Jamie Louko

Most Improved – Sebastian Anghel

Team Award – Evan Desmond

Girls Swimming

MVP – Haley Theberge

Coach’s Award – Katharyn Lucas

Sportsmanship/Dedication – Chloe Wilcox

Most Improved – Chloe Desmond

Team Award – Julia Hills

Wrestling

SMAA Senior All-Academic Team – Sam Dubuc

Sandy Winde MVP – DJ Pelletier

Most Improved– George Butts, Garrett Allen

Coach’s Award – Kyle Walker

Rookie of the Year – Owen McDuffie

Most Pins Award – Andrew Martin (27)

Unified Basketball

Best Rebounder – Ben Silva

Best Defense – James Tucker

Best Offense – Cam Malone

