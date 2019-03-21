Winter Awards: Windham

Girls Alpine Skiing
SMAA All-Conference – Sarah Hare
SMAA Senior All-Academic Team – Cordelia Inman, Avery Rolfe
MVP – Sarah Hare
Most Improved – Miranda Lewis
Coach’s Award – Cordelia Inman, Naomi Debrose
Boys Basketball
SMAA Third Team – Dierhow Bol
Dan Giguere MVP – Dierhow Bol
Most Improved – Kaleb Cidre
Coach’s Award – Andrew Wing
Girls Basketball
MPA Sportsmanship Award (Class AA North)
SMAA Third Team – Meghan Hoffses, Hannah Talon
SMAA All-Rookie Team – Sarah Talon
MVP – Tara Flanders
Coach’s Award – Hanna Talon
Eagle Spirit Award – Meghan Hoffses
Rookie of the Year – Sarah Talon
Cheering
SMAA All-Conference – Aisha Nelson
SMAA Honorable Mention – Tianna Currier
Coach’s Award – Aisha Nelson
Most Improved– Riley Parker
Boys Hockey
Coach’s Award – Cole Washburn, Liam Heckman
Boys Indoor Track
SMAA Third Team – Mason Rosborough (600); Boden Sebasteanski (jr. Shot Put)
SMAA Senior All-Academic Team – Sam Cole, Mason Rosborough, Jack Stephen
MVP – Mason Rosborough, Anthony Sawyer
Coach’s Award – Kirill Perederii
Girls Indoor Track
SMAA First Team – Katelyn Smith (jr. TJ)
SMAA Second Team – Katelyn Smith (jr. HJ)
SMAA Third Team – Katelyn Smith (jr. LJ)
SMAA Senior All-Academic Team – Morgan Colangelo, Katherine Lewis
MVP – Hannah Langstaff (sr.), Katelyn Smith (jr.)
Coach’s Award – Sierra Guite
Boys Swimming
MVP – Evan Desmond
Coach’s Award – Nate Plummer
Sportsmanship/Dedication Award – Jamie Louko
Most Improved – Sebastian Anghel
Team Award – Evan Desmond
Girls Swimming
MVP – Haley Theberge
Coach’s Award – Katharyn Lucas
Sportsmanship/Dedication – Chloe Wilcox
Most Improved – Chloe Desmond
Team Award – Julia Hills
Wrestling
SMAA Senior All-Academic Team – Sam Dubuc
Sandy Winde MVP – DJ Pelletier
Most Improved– George Butts, Garrett Allen
Coach’s Award – Kyle Walker
Rookie of the Year – Owen McDuffie
Most Pins Award – Andrew Martin (27)
Unified Basketball
Best Rebounder – Ben Silva
Best Defense – James Tucker
Best Offense – Cam Malone
Meghan Hoffses has been a leader for the Lady Eagles these past few years.
Windhamite Dierhow Bol earned all-conference honors this winter.