Winter Awards: Windham

WINDHAM—Spring is on the horizon, meaning the winter awards are finally ready to see the light of day.
Boys Alpine Skiing
SMAA All-Academic Team – Burke Cornish, Josh Giberti
Girls Alpine Skiing
SMAA All-Academic Team – Julianna Davis
Boys Basketball
SMAA First Team – Nick Curtis
SMAA Second Team – Mike Gilman
SMAA Senior All-Star Game – Nick Curtis, Mike Gilman
SMAA All-Academic Team – Cory Hutchison, Nate Watson
Girls Basketball
SMAA Class AA Second Team – Hannah Talon
SMAA Class AA Third Team – Meghan Hoffses
SMAA All-Academic Team – Taylor Files
Boys Indoor Track
SMAA First Team – Alex Wilkins (Sr. Long Jump, Sr. Triple Jump)
SMAA Third team – Alex Wilkins (Sr. 200)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Logan Cropper, Amren Frechette, Noah Hall
Girls Indoor Track
SMAA Second Team – Sierra Guite (Jr. Shot Put), Lingdong Bol (Sr. High Jump)
SMAA Third Team – Sierra Guite (Jr. High Jump), Katelyn Smith (Jr. High Jump)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Danielle Meader, Grace Sawyer
Boys Swimming
MPA Sportsmanship Award
Unified Basketball
MPA Sportsmanship Award
Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME
Mike Gilman volleys a ball toward the net in the team’s Regional Final bout versus Edward Little.
Windham’s Hannah Talon has already made quite the name for herself — and she’s just a sophomore.