Winter Awards: Windham

WINDHAM—Spring is on the horizon, meaning the winter awards are finally ready to see the light of day.

Boys Alpine Skiing

SMAA All-Academic Team – Burke Cornish, Josh Giberti

Girls Alpine Skiing

SMAA All-Academic Team – Julianna Davis

Boys Basketball

SMAA First Team – Nick Curtis

SMAA Second Team – Mike Gilman

SMAA Senior All-Star Game – Nick Curtis, Mike Gilman

SMAA All-Academic Team – Cory Hutchison, Nate Watson

Girls Basketball

SMAA Class AA Second Team – Hannah Talon

SMAA Class AA Third Team – Meghan Hoffses

SMAA All-Academic Team – Taylor Files

Boys Indoor Track

SMAA First Team – Alex Wilkins (Sr. Long Jump, Sr. Triple Jump)

SMAA Third team – Alex Wilkins (Sr. 200)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Logan Cropper, Amren Frechette, Noah Hall

Girls Indoor Track

SMAA Second Team – Sierra Guite (Jr. Shot Put), Lingdong Bol (Sr. High Jump)

SMAA Third Team – Sierra Guite (Jr. High Jump), Katelyn Smith (Jr. High Jump)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Danielle Meader, Grace Sawyer

Boys Swimming

MPA Sportsmanship Award

Unified Basketball

MPA Sportsmanship Award

Mike Gilman volleys a ball toward the net in the team’s Regional Final bout versus Edward Little.

Windham’s Hannah Talon has already made quite the name for herself — and she’s just a sophomore.