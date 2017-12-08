Winter Previews: Lake Region

Alpine Skiing

Coaches: Scott Davis, Mitzi LaBarge

Key athletes lost: Liz Cole

Key athletes returning: Jon Grant, Lucien Wallace, Paige Davis, Karly Nichols, Molly Nichols

Key newcomers: Logan Davis, Casey Berger, Brandan Beadnell, Allie Vogel

Key matchups: WMCs

Outlook: “Ski Racing is anybody’s game,” Coach Davis says, “and with the restructuring of the WMC and SMAA Ski Racing, the competition field will be much larger than in years past.” Thankfully, Cole was the only skier to depart the team at graduation; unfortunately, both the boys and girls outfits were low on numbers last year to begin with. “The [boys] did not have enough athletes to officially score as a team,” Davis says. “The [girls] had only four racers, which was challenging.” On the upside, LRHS is getting an influx of fresh faces and talent this winter. Grant and Wallace will provide strong senior leadership to a healthy crop of ninth-graders, including Logan Davis, Berger, and Beadnell, all of whom were quite successful at the middle-school level. On the girls’ side of things, Paige Davis, one of the best racers in the WMC, returns; she can be expected to find the podium more than once. The young Vogel will play a critical role for the Lady Lakers, rounding out the team scoring.

Boys Basketball

Coach: John Mayo

Last year’s record: 9-10

Key players lost: Tyler Walker, Doug Mayo, Luke Porter

Key players returning: Tristen Chaine (G), True Meyers (F), Mark Mayo (C), Tyler Breton

Key newcomers: Ethan Chadwick (sr.), Robert Crocker (sr.), Paul Walker (sr.)

Key matchups: Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth, G-NG, Wells

Outlook: “This year’s team has eight seniors and are hoping to be peaking at tournament time,” Coach Mayo says. Those eight seniors represent a big increase in experience over last year, when the team was relatively young, having lost a dozen or so players to graduation following their State Championship run in 2015-2016. (Chaine, Meyers and Mark Mayo are the only remaining members of that roster.) This winter, then, any number of last year’s narrow defeats—and there were several, including to G-NG in the playoffs—could go the Lakers’ way. “They need to continue to work hard every day in practice and push each other,” Coach Mayo says. “The more this group plays together and gets comfortable with each other and trust each other the more success they will have.”

Girls Basketball

Coach: Paul True (12th year)

Last year’s record: 15-5, fell in playoff semis to G-NG

Key players returning: Lauren Jakobs (sr.), Melissa Bonenfant (sr.), Rachel Shanks (sr.), Chandler True (sr.), Aisley Sturk (sr.), Brooke Harriman (jr.)

Key newcomers: Shauna Hancock (fr.)

Key matchups: G-NG, Freeport, Poland

Outlook: Coach True is optimistic about the coming season – and he’s right to be, as his lineup is strong from top to bottom. The program has been consistently among the best in the State for the past several years; they’re playoff-tested and capable of playing their best basketball under pressure, as they did vs. G-NG in last year’s tournament – sure, they ultimately lost that contest, but only by a hair, nearly unseating a lights-out Patriots squad who eventually claimed the state crown. “The Lakers will look to get better with every game they play,” True says. “With an athletic group coming back, we’ll set our sights on another playoff berth.” True calls his team a “very enjoyable group that possesses great team chemistry that will allow for a fun year!”

Cheerleading

Coach: Brittany Perreault (first year)

Key athletes returning: Abigail Green, Leia Hodgdon, Emma Fagone, Jessica Engstrom

Outlook: Perreault, new to the Lakers program, is both energized and hopeful, heading into the competition season. “So far, the team is looking great,” she says. “We took on some new cheerleaders who are extremely dedicated. We’re hoping to pull through this year and make it to States as well. We are all very excited about this season, so we’ll see where this season brings us!”

Indoor Track

Coaches: Mark Snow, Dana Caron, Dan Dors

Last year’s record: Boys 20-13 regular season; girls 22-8

Kay athletes lost: Dakota Stover, Catherine Christiansen, Meghan Boos

Key athletes returning: Thomas Noble (sr., shot put); Theo Snow (sr., hurdles/jumps); Han Mei (jr., sprints); Tim Moore (jr., 400); Cody Doucette (jr., 400); Sam DeSouza (sr., shot put); Hannah Chadwick (sr., triple jump); Danica Chadwick (sr., hurdles); Emily Colson (jr., triple jump)

Key newcomers: Ben Johnson (sr., shot put); Hunter Russo (sr., jumps); Nate Casali (fr., distance); Victoria Ross (so., jumps); Delaney Meserve (so., shot put); Shopia Leighton (fr., middle distance)

Key matchups: USM Relays, Fryeburg, WMCs

Outlook: Coach Snow’s boys look to again reach 20 wins. They stand a respectable chance of doing that, too, since they return a seasoned group of athletes. Noble and Johnson are both able shot-putters, and will likely vie with each other over the course of the season for the school record. Theo Snow and Tim Moore both compete effectively in multiple events – “Locking in on their events will help others fit in around them,” Coach Snow says. Casali, new to high school running, debuted his talents with an excellent, 29th-place finished at Cross Country States. He’ll likely race the 400, 800 and Mile. Over on the girls’ side of things, the goal is (hilariously) “doing better than the boys.” Hannah Chadwick owns multiple school records, in jumps, relays and the pentathlon; high jump is now in her sights. Sam DeSouza owns the outdoor shot put record, and could well claim the indoor one as well. Danica Chadwick and Emily Colson should both be regular scorers. Snow adds finally that “We hope a few new comers pick up the hurdles and triple jump. They tend to be easier events to score in.”

