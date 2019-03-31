Winter Reviews: Lake Region

Boys Alpine Skiing

Logan Davis, Brandon Beadnell, Jonathan Boos, Lucien Wallace, Jake Gilmore and Casey Berger repped for the Gentlemen Lakers at States this winter, with Davis taking sixth in the Giant Slalom.

Girls Alpine Skiing

Paige Davis, Alli Vogel, Rene Carver, Holly Duigan and Emma Cole took to the slopes for the Lady Lakers at States. Davis ultimately claimed ninth in the Giant Slalom and seventh in the Slalom.

Boys Basketball

Lake Region didn’t assemble their best record this winter, going just 4-14. Still, to watch them play, they certainly looked capable, and several of their losses proved narrow. Their season-opener, for instance, they dropped by just five (48-43) – and against a superb Gray-New Gloucester outfit, no less. Moreover, they followed that defeat up by showing they could score plenty of points, crushing Sacopee Valley 82-45.

The Lakers’ other victories came against Fryeburg (59-55), Poland (60-42) and St. Dom (73-37). They fell in close matchups vs. Traip (55-52), Poland (69-67) and Traip again (62-61).

“In terms of record, the boys had a tough season,” said head coach John Mayo, “but it was a good season in the sense that we were in every game for most of the games. We had guys learn how to become varsity basketball players and learn to overcome adversity.”

Seven seniors depart the program: Mark Mayo and Matt Mayo, Noah Neal, Jake Arey, Anthony Thomas, Ryan Walker and Dawson Smith.

Girls Basketball

Paul True’s girls, comparatively young this season, struggled with many of their opponents and hashed just six wins (vs. 12 losses). That record left them outside the playoffs by a slot. The team triumphed over York, Fryeburg, Traip (twice) and Poland (twice).

Seniors Elena Re, Emily Lake and Brooke Harriman say goodbye to the team. Meanwhile, a huge crop of freshmen and sophomores – including standout Shauna Hancock – are slated to return next winter.

Indoor Track

As far as team vs. team “records” go in track, Mark Snow and Dana Caron’s boys went 17-12, while their girls when 9-19. But of course, that data doesn’t amount to much, since there are multiple ways for T&F athletes to come out on top: as a squad, and as individuals. And, of course, setting new personal bests is central to the sport’s ethos as well.

“The boys and girls teams had successful seasons with over 250 personal records!” Snow said. “Senior Ciara Harriman set a new school record in the pole vault. Freshman Leah Plummer placed seventh at states in the 400 m and competed in the New England Championships.”

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Liam Grass, a strong sophomore for the young Lakers squad this year, should return to the court next winter.

Liz Smith is one of numerous young players who saw lots of court time this winter for the Lady Lakers.