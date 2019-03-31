Winter Reviews: Windham

Boys Alpine Skiing

Ben White, Owen Flibbert and Ezra Smith repped for the Gentlemen Eagles at States this year.

Girls Alpine Skiing

A full complement of Lady Eagles ventured to States this winter: Sarah Hare, Naomi Debrosse, Cordelia Inman, Miranda Lewis, Avery Rolfe, and Madelynn McGary. Hare – a mere freshman – turned in the team’s best finishes, with a 16th-place take in the Slalom and a sixth-place take in the Giant Slalom. Keep your eyes on Hare in the coming years.

Boys Basketball

Chad Pulkkinen’s boys finished under well .500, but hardly looked bad doing it. State Runners-Up Bonny Eagle barely survived them in the early part of the season, for instance, and they pulled off back-to-back wins over AA South’s No. 1 contender, TA, and mighty South Portland, in the midseason.

The Eagles’ 7-11 record earned them the seven-seed when the playoffs dawned; the team faced No. 2 Edward Little in the first round, however, and fell 45-34.

Windham featured just two seniors this winter: Dierhow Bol and Andrew Wing. The team’s junior contingent, on the other hand, was sizeable – six strong, to be specific. The Eagles could well rain hurt on many an opponent next year.

Girls Basketball

Brody Artes’s girls finished the regular season as AA North’s No. 2, at 10-8. The team started at 7-0, but suffered a blow late in that stretch when Hannah Talon checked out of a bout at Bonny Eagle with an injury. In the first round of the postseason, then, Windham clashed with No. 7 Deering and couldn’t quite manufacture a win, falling 41-26.

Five seniors leave the team behind: Meghan Hoffses, Alanna Joyce, Kayla Gorman, Mikayla Baiguy and Tara Flanders. Good talent returns next year, however: the Talon sisters, Hannah and Sarah, for instance.

Boys Hockey

Greg Leclair’s boys (a co-op with Windham) were young this time around, and missed the playoffs for it. W/W tallied four wins on the winter, vs. 14 defeats. The team beat up on Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI 10-1 after dropping their first three games, then 4-2 again later in the winter. They capped their run with a pair of heartening wins, one over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills 1-0 and another over Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble 4-2, but that’s where their road ended.

Five seniors conclude their high school careers this year: Sean White, Jake Jeffrey, Derek Corbett, Chandler Chenard and Greg Simpson.

Boys Indoor Track

The Gentlemen Eagles finished 19th at States, with Anthony Sawyer, Sam Cole, Connor Abbotoni and Mason Rosborough combining to score in the 4×800.

Girls Indoor Track

The Lady Eagles finished 17th at States, with points coming from athletes like Hannah Langstaff, Katelyn Smith, and Sierra Guite.

Swimming

Pete Small’s squad were comparatively green, but outperformed his initial hopes: “For a young team, they exceeded expectations,” Small said. “More than half of the team qualified for the State Meet. The team elevated expectations of themselves and the girls program came within two seconds of setting a new school record in the 200 Free Relay. This team set a strong foundation for next year.”

Seniors Julia Hills, Lucas Howard and Mike Ryan say goodbye to the program.

Wrestling

John Nicholas’s kids (a co-op with Windham) finished eighth at Regionals and 21st at States. DJ Pelletier, Owen McDuffie, George Butts, Andrew Martin and Garrett Allen repped for the team at both competitions.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Sophomore Kaleb Cidre will see plenty of court time for the Eagles next winter.

Standout senior Meghan Hoffses says goodbye to the Lady Eagles this year.