Winter Schedules: Bonny Eagle

Alpine Skiing (Bonny Eagle skis with Gorham; all meets at Shawnee Peak, unless otherwise specified)

Jan. 3 @ Windham (w/Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Cheverus (w/Windham, Marshwood, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 Windham, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ Marshwood (w/Windham, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ Falmouth (w/Windham, Marshwood, Cheverus, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 SMAA/WMC Crossover 5 p.m.

Jan. 31 @ Kennebunk (w/Windham, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth) 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 @ Windham (w/Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 SMAAs 2 p.m.

Feb. 20-21 States (at Mt. Abram) TBD

Boys Basketball

Dec. 8 Westbrook 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 @ Massabesic 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 Scarborough 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 Cheverus 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 @ Noble 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 Windham 7 p.m.

Jan. 2 @ Deering 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Biddeford 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 @ TA 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 South Portland 1 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Marshwood 1 p.m.

Jan. 19 Sanford 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 @ Kennebunk 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 @ Gorham 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 Portland 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 Falmouth 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 Massabesic 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ Windham 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dec. 8 @ South Portland 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Dec. 15 @ Scarborough 6 p.m.

Dec. 19 @ Cheverus 6 p.m.

Dec. 22 Noble 6 p.m.

Dec. 29 @ MGA 6 p.m.

Jan. 2 Deering 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 Biddeford 6 p.m.

Jan. 11 TA 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Westbrook 12 p.m.

Jan. 15 Marshwood 1 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ Sanford 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Jan. 26 Gorham 6 p.m.

Jan. 30 @ Portland 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 @ Falmouth 6 p.m.

Feb. 6 @ Massabesic 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 Windham 7 p.m.

Cheerleading

Jan. 6 @ MCCA South Showcase (at Morse) 11 a.m.

Jan. 13 @ SMAA Championship (at South Portland) 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 @ Gorham Invitational (tentative) TBD

Jan. 27 @ Class A South Regionals (at Augusta Civic Center) TBD

Feb. 3 @ Cheers from the Heart (tentatively at Biddeford) TBD

Feb. 10 @ State Championship (at Cross Center in Bangor) TBD

Boys Hockey (a co-op with Massabesic and OOB; home ice is USM Gorham)

Dec. 8 Falmouth 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 @ Windham/Westbrook 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford 7:50 p.m.

Dec. 21 @ York 5 p.m.

Dec. 23 @ TA 5 p.m.

Dec. 26-28 @ Gorham Holiday Tournament TBD

Dec. 30 Cony 3:10 p.m.

Jan. 6 South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 6:20 p.m.

Jan. 8 @ Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ Scarborough 5:05 p.m.

Jan. 15 Portland 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 Windham/Westbrook 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 @ Biddeford 8 p.m.

Jan. 27 Kennebunk 8:10 p.m.

Feb. 3 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

Feb. 10 Gorham 6:10 p.m.

Feb. 13 @ Mt. Ararat 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 TA 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 @ South Portland 8 p.m.

Girls Hockey (a co-op with Gorham and Windham; home ice is USM Gorham)

Nov. 25 @ Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland TBD

Nov. 30 @ York/Traip 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 @ Scarborough 2:50 p.m.

Dec. 6 Biddeford 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 Brunswick 6:20 p.m.

Dec. 15 Winslow/Gardiner 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 York/Traip 4:20 p.m.

Dec. 22 Mt. Ararat/Morse 3 p.m.

Dec. 27 @ Portland/Deering 4 p.m.

Dec. 30 Falmouth 5:10 p.m.

Jan. 4 @ Winslow/Gardiner 8:40 p.m.

Jan. 8 @ Mt. Ararat/Morse 8:15 p.m.

Jan. 11 @ Brunswick 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 Portland/Deering 6:20 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 12 p.m.

Jan. 20 Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester 4:20 p.m.

Jan. 31 Cheverus/Kennebunk/OOB 4 p.m.

Feb. 3 @ Biddeford 2 p.m.

Indoor Track (all meets at USM Gorham, unless otherwise specified)

Dec. 16 Cheverus, Kennebunk, Windham 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 USM Relays 9 a.m.

Jan. 3 Marshwood, Scarborough, South Portland 4 p.m.

Jan. 13 Noble, Portland, Westbrook 3 p.m.

Jan. 20 Deering, Falmouth, Massabesic 8 a.m.

Jan. 24 Biddeford, TA, Gorham 4 p.m.

Feb. 10 Southwesterns 9 a.m.

Feb. 19 Class A States 12 p.m.

March 3 New Englands (at Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass.) 10 a.m.

Swimming (home pool is St. Joe’s)

Dec. 8 @ South Portland 4 p.m.

Dec. 13 Westbrook, Gorham boys 4 p.m.

Dec. 20 Kennebunk 4 p.m.

Dec. 27 TA 1 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Cape Elizabeth 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ Waynflete 4 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ St. Dom 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 Falmouth 4 p.m.

Feb. 3 @ Greely 5 p.m.

Feb. 8 Boys South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth) 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 Girls South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth) 10 a.m.

Feb. 19 Girls States (at UMO) 10 a.m.

Feb. 20 Boys States (at UMO) 10 a.m.

Unified Basketball

TBD

Wrestling

Dec. 9 @ Westbrook Invitational 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 13 @ York (w/Massabesic) 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 @ Tiger Invitational (at Gardiner) 9 a.m.

Dec. 20 @ Windham 6 p.m.

Dec. 29-30 @ Noble Invitational 7:30 a.m.

Jan. 5-6 @ Spartans Invitational (at Sanford) 4:30 p.m., 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 10 Marshwood 5 p.m.

Jan. 20 @ Kennebunk 10 a.m.

Jan. 24 Biddeford 5 p.m.

Jan. 27 @ Massabesic (w/Sanford, Noble) 9 a.m.

Jan. 31 @ Cheverus (w/Portland) 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 Scarborough, Westbrook, Deering 9 a.m.

Feb. 10 Regionals (at Marshwood) TBD

Feb. 17 States (at Sanford) TBD

Feb. 24 New Englands Qualifier (at Nokomis) TBD

March 2-3 New Englands (at Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, R.I.) TBD

