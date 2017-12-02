Winter Schedules: Bonny Eagle

By Adam Birt
Nick Thorne lofts up a ball for the Scots in a game at Gorham last year.

Alpine Skiing (Bonny Eagle skis with Gorham; all meets at Shawnee Peak, unless otherwise specified)
Jan. 3   @ Windham (w/Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk)      5:30 p.m.
Jan. 5   @ Cheverus (w/Windham, Marshwood, Falmouth, Kennebunk)      5:30 p.m.
Jan. 10 Windham, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk    5:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 @ Marshwood (w/Windham, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk)      5:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 @ Falmouth (w/Windham, Marshwood, Cheverus, Kennebunk)      5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24 SMAA/WMC Crossover        5 p.m.
Jan. 31 @ Kennebunk (w/Windham, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth)      5:30 p.m.
Feb. 2  @ Windham (w/Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk)      5:30 p.m.
Feb. 10            SMAAs           2 p.m.
Feb. 20-21       States (at Mt. Abram) TBD

Boys Basketball
Dec. 8  Westbrook       7 p.m.
Dec. 12            @ Massabesic 7 p.m.
Dec. 15            Scarborough    7 p.m.
Dec. 19            Cheverus         7 p.m.
Dec. 22            @ Noble          7 p.m.
Dec. 29            Windham        7 p.m.
Jan. 2   @ Deering       7 p.m.
Jan. 5   @ Biddeford  7 p.m.
Jan. 11 @ TA  7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 South Portland            1 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ Marshwood            1 p.m.
Jan. 19 Sanford           7 p.m.
Jan. 23 @ Kennebunk 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 @ Gorham      7 p.m.
Jan. 30 Portland          7 p.m.
Feb. 2  Falmouth         7 p.m.
Feb. 6  Massabesic      7 p.m.
Feb. 8  @ Windham    7 p.m.

Girls Basketball
Dec. 8  @ South Portland       6:30 p.m.
Dec. 12            Massabesic      6 p.m.
Dec. 15            @ Scarborough           6 p.m.
Dec. 19            @ Cheverus    6 p.m.
Dec. 22            Noble  6 p.m.
Dec. 29            @ MGA          6 p.m.
Jan. 2   Deering           7 p.m.
Jan. 5   Biddeford       6 p.m.
Jan. 11 TA       6 p.m.
Jan. 13 @ Westbrook  12 p.m.
Jan. 15 Marshwood     1 p.m.
Jan. 19 @ Sanford      7 p.m.
Jan. 23 Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Jan. 26 Gorham           6 p.m.
Jan. 30 @ Portland      7 p.m.
Feb. 2  @ Falmouth    6 p.m.
Feb. 6  @ Massabesic 7 p.m.
Feb. 8  Windham        7 p.m.

Cheerleading
Jan. 6   @ MCCA South Showcase (at Morse)          11 a.m.
Jan. 13 @ SMAA Championship (at South Portland)            6 p.m.
Jan. 20 @ Gorham Invitational (tentative)     TBD
Jan. 27 @ Class A South Regionals (at Augusta Civic Center)         TBD
Feb. 3  @ Cheers from the Heart (tentatively at Biddeford) TBD
Feb. 10            @ State Championship (at Cross Center in Bangor)  TBD

Boys Hockey (a co-op with Massabesic and OOB; home ice is USM Gorham)
Dec. 8  Falmouth         8:30 p.m.
Dec. 13            @ Windham/Westbrook         8:30 p.m.
Dec. 16            Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford       7:50 p.m.
Dec. 21            @ York           5 p.m.
Dec. 23            @ TA  5 p.m.
Dec. 26-28      @ Gorham Holiday Tournament        TBD
Dec. 30            Cony   3:10 p.m.
Jan. 6   South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete    6:20 p.m.
Jan. 8   @ Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford  6:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 @ Scarborough           5:05 p.m.
Jan. 15 Portland          1:30 p.m.
Jan. 17 Windham/Westbrook  8:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 @ Biddeford  8 p.m.
Jan. 27 Kennebunk      8:10 p.m.
Feb. 3  @ Cheverus    4 p.m.
Feb. 10            Gorham           6:10 p.m.
Feb. 13            @ Mt. Ararat  6:30 p.m.
Feb. 14            TA       8:30 p.m.
Feb. 17            @ South Portland       8 p.m.

Girls Hockey (a co-op with Gorham and Windham; home ice is USM Gorham)
Nov. 25           @ Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland            TBD
Nov. 30           @ York/Traip  7 p.m.
Dec. 2  @ Scarborough           2:50 p.m.
Dec. 6  Biddeford       8:30 p.m.
Dec. 9  Brunswick       6:20 p.m.
Dec. 15            Winslow/Gardiner       8:30 p.m.
Dec. 16            York/Traip       4:20 p.m.
Dec. 22            Mt. Ararat/Morse        3 p.m.
Dec. 27            @ Portland/Deering    4 p.m.
Dec. 30            Falmouth         5:10 p.m.
Jan. 4   @ Winslow/Gardiner  8:40 p.m.
Jan. 8   @ Mt. Ararat/Morse   8:15 p.m.
Jan. 11 @ Brunswick  5:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 Portland/Deering         6:20 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland        12 p.m.
Jan. 20 Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester     4:20 p.m.
Jan. 31 Cheverus/Kennebunk/OOB    4 p.m.
Feb. 3  @ Biddeford  2 p.m.

Indoor Track (all meets at USM Gorham, unless otherwise specified)
Dec. 16            Cheverus, Kennebunk, Windham       6:30 p.m.
Dec. 30            USM Relays    9 a.m.
Jan. 3   Marshwood, Scarborough, South Portland    4 p.m.
Jan. 13 Noble, Portland, Westbrook   3 p.m.
Jan. 20 Deering, Falmouth, Massabesic          8 a.m.
Jan. 24 Biddeford, TA, Gorham         4 p.m.
Feb. 10            Southwesterns 9 a.m.
Feb. 19            Class A States 12 p.m.
March 3           New Englands (at Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass.) 10 a.m.

Swimming (home pool is St. Joe’s)
Dec. 8  @ South Portland       4 p.m.
Dec. 13            Westbrook, Gorham boys       4 p.m.
Dec. 20            Kennebunk      4 p.m.
Dec. 27            TA       1 p.m.
Jan. 5   @ Cape Elizabeth       7 p.m.
Jan. 12 @ Waynflete   4 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ St. Dom      7 p.m.
Jan. 24 Falmouth         4 p.m.
Feb. 3  @ Greely         5 p.m.
Feb. 8  Boys South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth)         5 p.m.
Feb. 10            Girls South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth)          10 a.m.
Feb. 19            Girls States (at UMO) 10 a.m.
Feb. 20            Boys States (at UMO)            10 a.m.

Unified Basketball
TBD

Wrestling
Dec. 9  @ Westbrook Invitational      9:30 a.m.
Dec. 13            @ York (w/Massabesic)          5:30 p.m.
Dec. 16            @ Tiger Invitational (at Gardiner)      9 a.m.
Dec. 20            @ Windham    6 p.m.
Dec. 29-30      @ Noble Invitational  7:30 a.m.
Jan. 5-6            @ Spartans Invitational (at Sanford)  4:30 p.m., 8:30 a.m.
Jan. 10 Marshwood     5 p.m.
Jan. 20 @ Kennebunk 10 a.m.
Jan. 24 Biddeford       5 p.m.
Jan. 27 @ Massabesic (w/Sanford, Noble)     9 a.m.
Jan. 31 @ Cheverus (w/Portland)       5 p.m.
Feb. 3  Scarborough, Westbrook, Deering      9 a.m.
Feb. 10            Regionals (at Marshwood)      TBD
Feb. 17            States (at Sanford)      TBD
Feb. 24            New Englands Qualifier (at Nokomis)           TBD
March 2-3        New Englands (at Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, R.I.) TBD

Deirdre Sanborn returns as a senior for the Lady Scots on the court this year.

