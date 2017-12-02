Winter Schedules: Gorham

Alpine Skiing (Bonny Eagle skis with Gorham; all meets at Shawnee Peak, unless otherwise specified)

Jan. 3 @ Windham (w/Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Cheverus (w/Windham, Marshwood, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 Windham, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ Marshwood (w/Windham, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ Falmouth (w/Windham, Marshwood, Cheverus, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 SMAA/WMC Crossover 5 p.m.

Jan. 31 @ Kennebunk (w/Windham, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth) 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 @ Windham (w/Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 SMAAs 2 p.m.

Feb. 20-21 States (at Mt. Abram) TBD

Boys Basketball

Dec. 12 @ Noble 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 Massabesic 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 @ Deering 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 Scarborough 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 Sanford 7 p.m.

Jan. 2 @ Portland 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 Greely 1 p.m.

Jan. 9 Cheverus 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 @ Scarborough 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Lewiston 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 Oxford Hills 1 p.m.

Jan. 19 TA 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 23 @ Edward Little 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 Bonny Eagle 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 Westbrook 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 @ South Portland 7 p.m.

Feb. 5 Windham 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ TA 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dec. 8 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.

Dec. 16 Noble 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 19 Deering 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 Scarborough 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 @ Sanford 7 p.m.

Jan. 2 Portland 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 @ Greely 4 p.m.

Jan. 9 @ Cheverus 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 MGA 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 Lewiston 1 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Oxford Hills 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 TA 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 23 Edward Little 6 p.m.

Jan. 26 @ Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Jan. 30 @ Westbrook 6 p.m.

Feb. 3 South Portland 1 p.m.

Feb. 6 @ Windham 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ TA 6 p.m.

Cheerleading

Jan. 6 @ MCCA South Showcase (at Morse) 11 a.m.

Jan. 13 @ SMAA Championship (at South Portland) 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 Gorham Invitational TBD

Jan. 27 @ Class A South Regionals (at Augusta Civic Center) TBD

Feb. 10 @ State Championship (at Cross Center in Bangor) TBD

Boys Hockey (home ice is USM Gorham)

Dec. 9 Cape Elizabeth 7:50 p.m.

Dec. 13 @ Edward Little 6 p.m.

Dec. 16 Yarmouth 5:50 p.m.

Dec. 20 Scarborough 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 @ Greely 7:50 p.m.

Jan. 6 Gardiner 4:20 p.m.

Jan. 9 @ York 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 @ Brunswick 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Kennebunk/Wells 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Yarmouth 4:50 p.m.

Jan. 20 Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford 6 p.m.

Jan. 24 @ Windham/Westbrook 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 York 6:10 p.m.

Feb. 3 Poland/G-NG/Oak Hill/Leavitt 8:20 p.m.

Feb. 10 @ Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/OOB 6:10 p.m.

Feb. 17 Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison 6:20 p.m.

Feb. 20 Kennebunk/Wells 1:40 p.m.

Feb. 22 @ Cape Elizabeth 4 p.m.

Girls Hockey (a co-op with Bonny Eagle and Windham; home ice is USM Gorham)

Nov. 25 @ Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 @ York/Traip 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 @ Scarborough 2:50 p.m.

Dec. 6 Biddeford 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 Brunswick 6:20 p.m.

Dec. 15 Winslow/Gardiner 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 York/Traip 4:20 p.m.

Dec. 22 Mt. Ararat/Morse 3 p.m.

Dec. 27 @ Portland/Deering 4 p.m.

Dec. 30 Falmouth 5:10 p.m.

Jan. 4 @ Winslow/Gardiner 8:40 p.m.

Jan. 8 @ Mt. Ararat/Morse 8:15 p.m.

Jan. 11 @ Brunswick 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 Portland/Deering 6:20 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 12 p.m.

Jan. 20 Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester 4:20 p.m.

Jan. 31 Cheverus/Kennebunk/OOB 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 @ Biddeford 2 p.m.



Indoor Track (all meets at USM Gorham, unless otherwise specified)

Dec. 16 Deering, Noble, Scarborough, MGA 3 p.m.

Dec. 30 USM Relays 9 a.m.

Jan. 3 Massabesic, Portland, Windham 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5-7 Dartmouth Relays (at Dartmouth in Hanover, N.H.) TBD

Jan. 13 Falmouth, Kennebunk, South Portland 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 Marshwood, Westbrook, Cheverus 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 24 Biddeford, Bonny Eagle, TA 4 p.m.

Feb. 10 Southwesterns 9 a.m.

Feb. 19 Class A States 12 p.m.

March 3 New Englands (at Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass.) 10 a.m.

Swimming (home pool is Davan Pool)

Dec. 9 @ Windham 12 p.m.

Dec. 13 Boys @ Bonny Eagle (Westbrook) 4 p.m.

Dec. 15 MGA 4 p.m.

Dec. 22 @ Cheverus 6 p.m.

Dec. 29 @ Yarmouth 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 5 Deering 4 p.m.

Jan. 12 Scarborough 4 p.m.

Jan. 19 Portland 4 p.m.

Jan. 27 @ Sanford 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 @ Massabesic 4 p.m.

Feb. 8 Boys South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth) 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 Girls South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth) 10 a.m.

Feb. 19 Girls States (at UMO) 10 a.m.

Feb. 20 Boys States (at UMO) 10 a.m.

Wrestling (Gorham wrestles with Westbrook, meaning their home meets are at WHS)

Dec. 9 Westbrook Invitational 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 13 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

Dec. 16 @ Tiger Invitational (at Gardiner) 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 20 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Dec. 23 @ Cony Duals 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 29 @ Winter Classic (at MCI) 10 a.m.

Jan. 3 @ Portland/South Portland (at Portland) 6 p.m.

Jan. 6 Cheverus, Lisbon/Oak Hill 10 a.m.

Jan. 10 @ Windham 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Kennebunk Duals 9 a.m.

Jan. 17 Sanford 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 @ Hammerhead Duals (at York) 9 a.m.

Jan. 27 @ Windham (w/Cheverus, Kennebunk) 9 a.m.

Jan. 31 Biddeford, Noble 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 @ Bonny Eagle (w/Deering, Scarborough) 9 a.m.

Feb. 10 Regionals (at Marshwood) TBD

Feb. 17 States (at Sanford) TBD

Feb. 24 New Englands Qualifier (at Nokomis) TBD

March 2-3 New Englands (at Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, R.I.) TBD

Gorham star Mackenzie Holmes returns this season.

Lucas Roop will take to the ice again this year for the Rams.