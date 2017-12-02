Winter Schedules: Gray-New Gloucester

By Adam Birt -
John Martin returns to the court for the Patriots this winter.

Boys Basketball
Dec. 8  @ Lake Region           7 p.m.
Dec. 12            York    7 p.m.
Dec. 15            Freeport           7 p.m.
Dec. 21            @ Poland        6:30 p.m.
Dec. 29            @ Yarmouth   7 p.m.
Jan. 4   Greely 7 p.m.
Jan. 6   @ Sacopee Valley       2:30 p.m.
Jan. 9   @ Fryeburg     6:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 Yarmouth        5:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 @ Waynflete   2 p.m.
Jan. 16 Lake Region    5 p.m.
Jan. 19 @ Wells          7 p.m.
Jan. 23 OOB   6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 @ Greely         7 p.m.
Jan. 30 Fryeburg          7 p.m.
Feb. 2  Poland 7 p.m.
Feb. 6  Cape Elizabeth            7 p.m.
Feb. 8  @ Freeport      7 p.m.

Girls Basketball
Dec. 8  @ Lake Region           5:30 p.m.
Dec. 12            @ York           6:30 p.m.
Dec. 15            @ Freeport      7 p.m.
Dec. 21            Poland 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 29            @ Yarmouth   5:30 p.m.
Jan. 4   @ Greely         7 p.m.
Jan. 6   Sacopee Valley           2:30 p.m.
Jan. 9   Fryeburg          6:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 Yarmouth        7 p.m.
Jan. 13 Waynflete       5:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 Lake Region    7 p.m.
Jan. 18 Wells   6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23 @ OOB           7 p.m.
Jan. 26 Greely 7 p.m.
Jan. 30 @ Fryeburg     6:30 p.m.
Feb. 2  @ Poland        7 p.m.
Feb. 6  @ Cape Elizabeth       7 p.m.
Feb. 8  Freeport           6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey (a co-op with Poland, Oak Hill and Leavitt; home ice is Norway Savings Bank Arena)
Dec. 9  @ Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse   8:40 p.m.
Dec. 16            @ Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI           6 p.m.
Dec. 20            Windham/Westbrook  4 p.m.
Dec. 22            @ Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford  5 p.m.
Dec. 28            @ Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale           5:30 p.m.
Jan. 3   @ Edward Little         6:10 p.m.
Jan. 6   Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale    6:30 p.m.
Jan. 10 Brunswick       TBD
Jan. 13 Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison         6:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 @ Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse   6:45 p.m.
Jan. 24 @ St. Dom      8:20 p.m.
Jan. 31 @ Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison    7:40 p.m.
Feb. 3  @ Gorham      8:20 p.m.
Feb. 7  Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI    8:20 p.m.
Feb. 14            @ Edward Little         6:10 p.m.
Feb. 17            @ Windham/Westbrook         4:20 p.m.
Feb. 19            @ John Bapst  6:30 p.m.
Feb. 21            Bangor 4:20 p.m.

Girls Hockey (a co-op with Greely; home ice is Falmouth Family Ice)
Nov. 25           Scarborough    TBD
Nov. 29           @ Portland/Deering    4:10 p.m.
Dec. 1  Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 6:10 p.m.
Dec. 6  Mt. Ararat/Morse        8 p.m.
Dec. 9  @ Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland            TBD
Dec. 16            Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill            TBD
Dec. 20            Winslow/Gardiner       8 p.m.
Dec. 22            @ Yarmouth/Freeport 5:20 p.m.
Dec. 30            @ Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland        6:30 p.m.
Jan. 1   Falmouth         TBD
Jan. 3   @ Mt. Ararat/Morse   4:15 p.m
Jan. 13 @ Winslow/Gardiner  5:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ York/Traip  12 p.m.
Jan. 22 @ St. Dom      TBD
Jan. 24 Brunswick       8 p.m.
Jan. 26 @ Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill       TBD
Jan. 30 Yarmouth/Freeport     7:40 p.m.
Feb. 1  St. Dom           7:10 p.m.

The G-NG alpine skiing, competition cheerleading, indoor track, and Nordic skiing schedules were not available.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

