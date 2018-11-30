Winter Schedules: Gray-New Gloucester

By Adam Birt -
6

Boys Basketball
Dec. 7  Lake Region    7 p.m.
Dec. 11            @ York           7 p.m.
Dec. 13            @ Freeport      7 p.m.
Dec. 18            Cape Elizabeth            7 p.m.
Dec. 21            Poland 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 28            Yarmouth        7 p.m.
Jan. 3   @ Greely         7 p.m.
Jan. 8   Fryeburg          6:30 p.m.
Jan. 10 @ Yarmouth   5:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 Waynflete       7 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ Lake Region           7 p.m.
Jan. 18 Wells   7 p.m.
Jan. 22 @ OOB           6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 Greely 7 p.m.
Jan. 29 @ Fryeburg     6:30 p.m.
Feb. 1  @ Poland        6:30 p.m.
Feb. 5  @ Cape Elizabeth       7 p.m.
Feb. 7  Freeport           7 p.m.

Girls Basketball
Dec. 7  Lake Region    5:30 p.m.
Dec. 11            York    6:30 p.m.
Dec. 13            Freeport           6:30 p.m.
Dec. 18            @ NYA          7 p.m.
Dec. 21            @ Poland        6:30 p.m.
Dec. 28            Yarmouth        5:30 p.m.
Jan. 3   Greely 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 8   @ Fryeburg     6:30 p.m.
Jan. 10 @ Yarmouth   7 p.m.
Jan. 12 @ Waynflete   2:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ Lake Region           5:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 @ Wells          7 p.m.
Jan. 22 OOB   6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 @ Greely         6:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 Fryeburg          6:30 p.m.
Feb. 1  Poland 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 5  Cape Elizabeth            6:30 p.m.
Feb. 7  @ Freeport      7 p.m.

Boys Hockey (G-NG co-ops with Leavitt, Oak Hill and Poland; home ice is Norway Savings Bank Arena)
Dec. 8  Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse        3 p.m.
Dec. 10            @ Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison    7:20 p.m.
Dec. 13            @ Cape Elizabeth       TBD p.m.
Dec. 22            York    4:20 p.m.
Dec. 29            Brunswick       4:20 p.m.
Jan. 5   Cape Elizabeth            8:10 p.m.
Jan. 7   @ Yarmouth   TBD
Jan. 12 Gardiner          6:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 Kennebunk/Wells        4 p.m.
Jan. 19 @ Lake Region/Poland/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills          4 p.m.
Jan. 21 @ Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse    8:30 p.m.
Jan. 23 @ Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI           7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 @ Brunswick  5:45 p.m.
Feb. 2  Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble       4 p.m.
Feb. 6  Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison         4:20 p.m.
Feb. 9  @ Gorham      TBD p.m.
Feb. 16            Yarmouth        4:20 p.m.
Feb. 21            @ Greely         7:10 p.m.

Girls Hockey (G-NG co-ops with Greely; home ice is Falmouth Family Ice)
Nov. 24           Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill            7:10 p.m.
Nov. 29           @ Portland/Deering    6:20 p.m.
Dec. 1  @ Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland        3:30 p.m.
Dec. 4  Scarborough    7:40 p.m.
Dec. 8  @ Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland 4:10 p.m.
Dec. 11            Cheverus/Kennebunk  7:40 p.m.
Dec. 13            @ Yarmouth/Freeport 7 p.m.
Dec. 15            Mt. Ararat/Morse        3:50 p.m.
Dec. 19            St. Dom           7:40 p.m.
Jan. 1   @ Falmouth    5 p.m.
Jan. 5   Winslow/Gardiner       6:10 p.m.
Jan. 12 @ St. Dom      8:40 p.m.
Jan. 14 @ Brunswick  4:15 p.m.
Jan. 19 Biddeford/TA/Wells   6:10 p.m.
Jan. 21 @ Cheverus/Kennebunk         1 p.m.
Jan. 23 @ Scarborough           8:30 p.m.
Jan. 30 @ Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill       6:20 p.m.
Feb. 2  Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 3:50 p.m.

Indoor Track (All meets at USM, unless otherwise specified)
Jan. 4   York, Cape, Freeport, Lake Region    6:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 Freeport, Poland, Fryeburg, Yarmouth, Traip, Wells 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 18 York, Freeport, Fryeburg, Wells         6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 Greely, Freeport, NYA, Cape Elizabeth, Lake Region          3:30 p.m.
Feb. 1  Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Lake Region, Fryeburg, Yarmouth, St. Dom/Lisbon       4 p.m.
Feb. 8  WMCs 4 p.m.
Feb. 16            States (at Bates)          12 p.m.
March 2           @ New Englands (at Reggie Lewis Center, Boston) TBD

Unified Basketball
Jan. 29 @ Freeport      3:30 p.m.
Jan. 31 Edward Little  3:30 p.m.
Feb. 4  Yarmouth        3:30 p.m.
Feb. 7  @ Windham    3:30 p.m.
Feb. 12            Windham        3:30 p.m.
Feb. 14            @ Greely         3:30 p.m.
March 4           Morse  3:30 p.m.

Wrestling (G-NG co-ops with Windham)
Dec. 8  @ Sullivan Duals (at York)    9:30 a.m.
Dec. 12            @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.
Dec. 15            @ Tiger Tourney (at Gardiner)          9:30 a.m.
Dec. 19            Noble, Massabesic      6 p.m.
Dec. 22            @ Deering (w/Scarborough, Westbrook/Gorham, Portland, Cheverus)        9 a.m.
Dec. 28-29      @ Noble Invitational  5:30 p.m., TBD
Jan. 2   Marshwood, Cheverus            6 p.m.
Jan. 9   @ Bonny Eagle           5 p.m.
Jan. 12 @ Skowhegan Tournament     TBD
Jan. 16 Westbrook/Gorham     6 p.m.
Jan. 19 @ Cheverus Tournament        TBD
Jan. 21 @ Southern Maine Classic (at TBD)  9 a.m.
Jan. 23 Sanford, Biddeford    6 p.m.
Jan. 26 @ Deering (w/Sanford, Biddeford, Bonny Eagle)     9 a.m.
Jan. 30 @ Cheverus    5 p.m.
Feb. 2  @ Bonny Eagle (w/Marshwood, Portland)    9 a.m.
Feb. 9  @ Regionals (at Camden Hills)          TBD
Feb. 16            @ States (at Cony)      TBD

G-NG’s alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, and cheerleading schedules aren’t yet available.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Nick Pelletier lays a ball up in a postseason battle last winter.

Jordan Grant is a dominant force for the ever-dangerous Lady Patriots.

Adam Birt
http://keepmecurrent.com

