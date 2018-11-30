Winter Schedules: Gray-New Gloucester

Boys Basketball

Dec. 7 Lake Region 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 @ York 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 @ Freeport 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 Cape Elizabeth 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 Poland 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 Yarmouth 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 @ Greely 7 p.m.

Jan. 8 Fryeburg 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 @ Yarmouth 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 Waynflete 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Lake Region 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 Wells 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 @ OOB 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 Greely 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 @ Fryeburg 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 @ Poland 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 @ Cape Elizabeth 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 Freeport 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dec. 7 Lake Region 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 11 York 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 Freeport 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 18 @ NYA 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 @ Poland 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 Yarmouth 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 Greely 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 8 @ Fryeburg 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 @ Yarmouth 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ Waynflete 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Lake Region 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ Wells 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 OOB 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 @ Greely 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 Fryeburg 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 Poland 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 Cape Elizabeth 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 @ Freeport 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey (G-NG co-ops with Leavitt, Oak Hill and Poland; home ice is Norway Savings Bank Arena)

Dec. 8 Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 3 p.m.

Dec. 10 @ Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 13 @ Cape Elizabeth TBD p.m.

Dec. 22 York 4:20 p.m.

Dec. 29 Brunswick 4:20 p.m.

Jan. 5 Cape Elizabeth 8:10 p.m.

Jan. 7 @ Yarmouth TBD

Jan. 12 Gardiner 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 16 Kennebunk/Wells 4 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ Lake Region/Poland/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills 4 p.m.

Jan. 21 @ Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 @ Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 @ Brunswick 5:45 p.m.

Feb. 2 Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble 4 p.m.

Feb. 6 Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison 4:20 p.m.

Feb. 9 @ Gorham TBD p.m.

Feb. 16 Yarmouth 4:20 p.m.

Feb. 21 @ Greely 7:10 p.m.

Girls Hockey (G-NG co-ops with Greely; home ice is Falmouth Family Ice)

Nov. 24 Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill 7:10 p.m.

Nov. 29 @ Portland/Deering 6:20 p.m.

Dec. 1 @ Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 Scarborough 7:40 p.m.

Dec. 8 @ Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland 4:10 p.m.

Dec. 11 Cheverus/Kennebunk 7:40 p.m.

Dec. 13 @ Yarmouth/Freeport 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 Mt. Ararat/Morse 3:50 p.m.

Dec. 19 St. Dom 7:40 p.m.

Jan. 1 @ Falmouth 5 p.m.

Jan. 5 Winslow/Gardiner 6:10 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ St. Dom 8:40 p.m.

Jan. 14 @ Brunswick 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 19 Biddeford/TA/Wells 6:10 p.m.

Jan. 21 @ Cheverus/Kennebunk 1 p.m.

Jan. 23 @ Scarborough 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 @ Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill 6:20 p.m.

Feb. 2 Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 3:50 p.m.

Indoor Track (All meets at USM, unless otherwise specified)

Jan. 4 York, Cape, Freeport, Lake Region 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 Freeport, Poland, Fryeburg, Yarmouth, Traip, Wells 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 York, Freeport, Fryeburg, Wells 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 Greely, Freeport, NYA, Cape Elizabeth, Lake Region 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Lake Region, Fryeburg, Yarmouth, St. Dom/Lisbon 4 p.m.

Feb. 8 WMCs 4 p.m.

Feb. 16 States (at Bates) 12 p.m.

March 2 @ New Englands (at Reggie Lewis Center, Boston) TBD

Unified Basketball

Jan. 29 @ Freeport 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 Edward Little 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 Yarmouth 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 @ Windham 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 Windham 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 @ Greely 3:30 p.m.

March 4 Morse 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling (G-NG co-ops with Windham)

Dec. 8 @ Sullivan Duals (at York) 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 12 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Dec. 15 @ Tiger Tourney (at Gardiner) 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 19 Noble, Massabesic 6 p.m.

Dec. 22 @ Deering (w/Scarborough, Westbrook/Gorham, Portland, Cheverus) 9 a.m.

Dec. 28-29 @ Noble Invitational 5:30 p.m., TBD

Jan. 2 Marshwood, Cheverus 6 p.m.

Jan. 9 @ Bonny Eagle 5 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ Skowhegan Tournament TBD

Jan. 16 Westbrook/Gorham 6 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ Cheverus Tournament TBD

Jan. 21 @ Southern Maine Classic (at TBD) 9 a.m.

Jan. 23 Sanford, Biddeford 6 p.m.

Jan. 26 @ Deering (w/Sanford, Biddeford, Bonny Eagle) 9 a.m.

Jan. 30 @ Cheverus 5 p.m.

Feb. 2 @ Bonny Eagle (w/Marshwood, Portland) 9 a.m.

Feb. 9 @ Regionals (at Camden Hills) TBD

Feb. 16 @ States (at Cony) TBD

G-NG’s alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, and cheerleading schedules aren’t yet available.

