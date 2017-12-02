Winter Schedules: Lake Region

Alpine Skiing (all meets at Shawnee Peak, unless otherwise specified)

Jan. 4 @ Greely (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG, Yarmouth) 5 p.m.

Jan. 8 Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG, Yarmouth 5 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Fryeburg (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, G-NG, Yarmouth) 2 p.m.

Jan. 18 Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG, Yarmouth 5 p.m.

Jan. 22 SMAA/WMC Crossover TBD.

Jan. 24 SMAA/WMC Crossover TBD.

Jan. 29 @ G-NG (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, Yarmouth) 4 p.m.

Feb. 1 @ Yarmouth (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG) 5 p.m.

Feb. 5 @ Freeport (w/Cape Elizabeth, G-NG, Fryeburg, Yarmouth) 5 p.m.

Feb. 7 WMCs 10 a.m.

Feb. 12 @ Yarmouth (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG) 5 p.m.

Feb. 19-20 States (at Big Rock) TBD

Boys Basketball

Dec. 8 G-NG 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 @ Sacopee Valley 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 @ Wells 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 York 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 Maranacook 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 @ Fryeburg 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 @ Traip 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 @ Poland 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 Wells 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 Cape Elizabeth 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Yarmouth 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 @ G-NG 5 p.m.

Jan. 19 Poland 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 Traip 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 @ St. Dom 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 @ Freeport 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 Fryeburg 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 Yarmouth 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dec. 8 G-NG 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 Sacopee Valley 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 Wells 6 p.m.

Dec. 20 @ York 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 @ Maranacook 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 @ Fryeburg 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 Traip 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 @ Poland 4 p.m.

Jan. 9 @ Wells 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 @ Cape Elizabeth 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 Yarmouth 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 @ G-NG 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 Poland 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 @ Traip 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 St. Dom 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 Freeport 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 Fryeburg 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ Yarmouth 7 p.m.

Cheerleading

Jan. 13 WMCs TBD

Jan. 27 Regionals (at Augusta Civic Center) TBD

Feb. 3 Cheers from the Heart (tentatively at Biddeford) TBD

Feb. 10 States (at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor) TBD

Indoor Track

Jan. 5 League Meet TBD

Jan. 12 League Meet TBD

Jan. 19 League Meet TBD

Jan. 26 League Meet TBD

Feb. 2 League Meet TBD

Feb. 9 League Meet TBD

Feb. 17 Class B States TBD

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Chandler True will help lead the Lady Lakers again this winter.

Tristen Chaine returns to the court for the Lakers this season.