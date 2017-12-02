Winter Schedules: Lake Region

Alpine Skiing (all meets at Shawnee Peak, unless otherwise specified)
Jan. 4 @ Greely (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG, Yarmouth) 5 p.m.
Jan. 8 Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG, Yarmouth 5 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ Fryeburg (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, G-NG, Yarmouth) 2 p.m.
Jan. 18 Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG, Yarmouth 5 p.m.
Jan. 22 SMAA/WMC Crossover TBD.
Jan. 24 SMAA/WMC Crossover TBD.
Jan. 29 @ G-NG (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, Yarmouth) 4 p.m.
Feb. 1 @ Yarmouth (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG) 5 p.m.
Feb. 5 @ Freeport (w/Cape Elizabeth, G-NG, Fryeburg, Yarmouth) 5 p.m.
Feb. 7 WMCs 10 a.m.
Feb. 12 @ Yarmouth (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG) 5 p.m.
Feb. 19-20 States (at Big Rock) TBD
Boys Basketball
Dec. 8 G-NG 7 p.m.
Dec. 12 @ Sacopee Valley 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 15 @ Wells 7 p.m.
Dec. 19 York 7 p.m.
Dec. 22 Maranacook 7 p.m.
Dec. 29 @ Fryeburg 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 4 @ Traip 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 6 @ Poland 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 9 Wells 7 p.m.
Jan. 11 Cape Elizabeth 7 p.m.
Jan. 13 @ Yarmouth 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 @ G-NG 5 p.m.
Jan. 19 Poland 7 p.m.
Jan. 23 Traip 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 @ St. Dom 7 p.m.
Feb. 2 @ Freeport 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 Fryeburg 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 Yarmouth 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dec. 8 G-NG 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 Sacopee Valley 7 p.m.
Dec. 16 Wells 6 p.m.
Dec. 20 @ York 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 22 @ Maranacook 7 p.m.
Dec. 30 @ Fryeburg 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 4 Traip 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 6 @ Poland 4 p.m.
Jan. 9 @ Wells 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 @ Cape Elizabeth 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 Yarmouth 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 @ G-NG 7 p.m.
Jan. 19 Poland 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24 @ Traip 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 St. Dom 7 p.m.
Feb. 2 Freeport 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 Fryeburg 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 @ Yarmouth 7 p.m.
Cheerleading
Jan. 13 WMCs TBD
Jan. 27 Regionals (at Augusta Civic Center) TBD
Feb. 3 Cheers from the Heart (tentatively at Biddeford) TBD
Feb. 10 States (at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor) TBD
Indoor Track
Jan. 5 League Meet TBD
Jan. 12 League Meet TBD
Jan. 19 League Meet TBD
Jan. 26 League Meet TBD
Feb. 2 League Meet TBD
Feb. 9 League Meet TBD
Feb. 17 Class B States TBD
Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.
Chandler True will help lead the Lady Lakers again this winter.
Tristen Chaine returns to the court for the Lakers this season.