Winter Schedules: Lake Region

By Adam Birt -
14
Chandler True will help lead the Lady Lakers again this winter.

Alpine Skiing (all meets at Shawnee Peak, unless otherwise specified)
Jan. 4   @ Greely (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG, Yarmouth)          5 p.m.
Jan. 8   Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG, Yarmouth         5 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ Fryeburg (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, G-NG, Yarmouth)           2 p.m.
Jan. 18 Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG, Yarmouth         5 p.m.
Jan. 22 SMAA/WMC Crossover         TBD.
Jan. 24 SMAA/WMC Crossover         TBD.
Jan. 29 @ G-NG (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, Yarmouth)           4 p.m.
Feb. 1  @ Yarmouth (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG)           5 p.m.
Feb. 5  @ Freeport (w/Cape Elizabeth, G-NG, Fryeburg, Yarmouth)           5 p.m.
Feb. 7  WMCs 10 a.m.
Feb. 12            @ Yarmouth (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg, G-NG)           5 p.m.
Feb. 19-20       States (at Big Rock)    TBD

Boys Basketball
Dec. 8  G-NG  7 p.m.
Dec. 12            @ Sacopee Valley       6:30 p.m.
Dec. 15            @ Wells          7 p.m.
Dec. 19            York    7 p.m.
Dec. 22            Maranacook    7 p.m.
Dec. 29            @ Fryeburg     5:30 p.m.
Jan. 4   @ Traip           6:30 p.m.
Jan. 6   @ Poland        5:30 p.m.
Jan. 9   Wells   7 p.m.
Jan. 11 Cape Elizabeth            7 p.m.
Jan. 13 @ Yarmouth   7 p.m.
Jan. 16 @ G-NG         5 p.m.
Jan. 19 Poland 7 p.m.
Jan. 23 Traip    6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 @ St. Dom      7 p.m.
Feb. 2  @ Freeport      7 p.m.
Feb. 6  Fryeburg          5:30 p.m.
Feb. 8  Yarmouth        7 p.m.

Girls Basketball
Dec. 8  G-NG  5:30 p.m.
Dec. 12            Sacopee Valley           7 p.m.
Dec. 16            Wells   6 p.m.
Dec. 20            @ York           6:30 p.m.
Dec. 22            @ Maranacook            7 p.m.
Dec. 30            @ Fryeburg     4:30 p.m.
Jan. 4   Traip    6:30 p.m.
Jan. 6   @ Poland        4 p.m.
Jan. 9   @ Wells          6:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 @ Cape Elizabeth       6:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 Yarmouth        7 p.m.
Jan. 16 @ G-NG         7 p.m.
Jan. 19 Poland 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24 @ Traip           6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 St. Dom           7 p.m.
Feb. 2  Freeport           7 p.m.
Feb. 6  Fryeburg          7 p.m.
Feb. 8  @ Yarmouth   7 p.m.

Cheerleading
Jan. 13 WMCs TBD
Jan. 27 Regionals        (at Augusta Civic Center)       TBD
Feb. 3  Cheers from the Heart (tentatively at Biddeford)      TBD
Feb. 10 States (at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor)            TBD

Indoor Track
Jan. 5   League Meet   TBD
Jan. 12             League Meet   TBD
Jan. 19             League Meet   TBD
Jan. 26             League Meet   TBD
Feb. 2 League Meet   TBD
Feb. 9              League Meet   TBD
Feb. 17            Class B States   TBD

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Tristen Chaine returns to the court for the Lakers this season.

