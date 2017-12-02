Winter Schedules: Westbrook

Boys Basketball

Dec. 8 @ Bonny Eagle 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 @ Kennebunk 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 Morse 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 York 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 @ Cape Elizabeth 7 p.m.

Jan. 2 @ Marshwood 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 Fryeburg 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 @ Falmouth 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 Biddeford 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 Noble 6 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Leavitt 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 Windham 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 @ Greely 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 Marshwood 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 @ Gorham 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 Kennebunk 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 Falmouth 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ Biddeford 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dec. 12 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Dec. 15 @ Morse 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 @ MGA 6 p.m.

Dec. 22 @ York 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 Cape Elizabeth 6 p.m.

Jan. 2 Marshwood 6 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Fryeburg 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 Falmouth 6 p.m.

Jan. 11 @ Biddeford 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 Bonny Eagle 12 p.m.

Jan. 15 Leavitt 6 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ Windham 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 Greely 6 p.m.

Jan. 26 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

Jan. 30 Gorham 6 p.m.

Feb. 2 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Feb. 6 @ Falmouth 6 p.m.

Feb. 8 Biddeford 6 p.m.

Cheerleading

Jan. 13 @ SMAA Championship (at South Portland) 6 p.m.

Jan. 27 @ Class A South Regionals (at Augusta Civic Center) TBD

Feb. 3 @ Cheers from the Heart (tentatively at Biddeford) TBD

Feb. 10 @ State Championship (at Cross Center in Bangor) TBD

Boys Hockey (a co-op with Windham; home ice is USM Gorham)

Dec. 9 Edward Little 4:20 p.m.

Dec. 13 Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/OOB 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 @ Poland/G-NG/Oak Hill/Leavitt 4 p.m.

Dec. 23 South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 4:20 p.m.

Dec. 30 @ Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI 6 p.m.

Jan. 3 Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 @ Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/OOB 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 @ Cheverus 6 p.m.

Jan. 24 Gorham 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 @ Portland/Deering 7:50 p.m.

Feb. 3 Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI 6:20 p.m.

Feb. 7 Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 @ South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 Poland/G-NG/Oak Hill/Leavitt 4:20 p.m.

Feb. 21 TA 8:30 p.m.

Indoor Track (all meets at USM Gorham, unless otherwise specified)

Dec. 16 Massabesic, South Portland, TA 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 4 Biddeford, Deering, Kennebunk 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5-7 Dartmouth Relays (at Dartmouth in Hanover, N.H.) TBD

Jan. 13 Noble, Bonny Eagle, Portland 3 p.m.

Jan. 20 Gorham, Cheverus, Marshwood 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 25 Falmouth, Scarborough, Windham 4 p.m.

Feb. 10 Southwesterns 9 a.m.

Feb. 19 Class A States 12 p.m.

March 3 New Englands (at Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass.) 10 a.m.

Swimming (home pool is Davan Pool)

Dec. 8 TA 4 p.m.

Dec. 13 @ Bonny Eagle (w/Gorham boys) 4 p.m.

Dec. 22 Waynflete 4 p.m.

Dec. 29 Sanford, St. Dom, MGA 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Falmouth 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ Greely 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ South Portland 4 p.m.

Jan. 26 @ Cape Elizabeth 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 Kennebunk 4 p.m.

Feb. 8 Boys South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth) 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 Girls South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth) 10 a.m.

Feb. 19 Girls States (at UMO) 10 a.m.

Feb. 20 Boys States (at UMO) 10 a.m.

Unified Basketball

TBD

Wrestling

Dec. 9 Westbrook Invitational 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 13 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

Dec. 16 @ Tiger Invitational (at Gardiner) 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 20 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Dec. 23 @ Cony Duals 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 29 @ Winter Classic (at MCI) 10 a.m.

Jan. 3 @ Portland/South Portland (at Portland) 6 p.m.

Jan. 6 Cheverus, Lisbon/Oak Hill 10 a.m.

Jan. 10 @ Windham 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Kennebunk Duals 9 a.m.

Jan. 17 Sanford 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 @ Hammerhead Duals (at York) 9 a.m.

Jan. 27 @ Windham (w/Cheverus, Kennebunk) 9 a.m.

Jan. 31 Biddeford, Noble 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 @ Bonny Eagle (w/Deering, Scarborough) 9 a.m.

Feb. 10 Regionals (at Marshwood) TBD

Feb. 17 States (at Sanford) TBD

Feb. 24 New Englands Qualifier (at Nokomis) TBD

March 2-3 New Englands (at Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, R.I.) TBD

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Westbrooker Zac Manoogian attacks from the outside in a game last winter vs. Bonny Eagle.

Avery Tucker battles for a bucket in a game at Cape Elizabeth last winter.