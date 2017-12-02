Winter Schedules: Westbrook

Westbrooker Zac Manoogian attacks from the outside in a game last winter vs. Bonny Eagle.

Boys Basketball
Dec. 8  @ Bonny Eagle           7 p.m.
Dec. 12            @ Kennebunk 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 15            Morse  7 p.m.
Dec. 22            York    7 p.m.
Dec. 29            @ Cape Elizabeth       7 p.m.
Jan. 2   @ Marshwood            7 p.m.
Jan. 5   Fryeburg          7 p.m.
Jan. 9   @ Falmouth    7 p.m.
Jan. 11 Biddeford       7 p.m.
Jan. 13 Noble  6 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ Leavitt        6:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 Windham        7 p.m.
Jan. 23 @ Greely         7 p.m.
Jan. 26 Marshwood     7 p.m.
Jan. 30 @ Gorham      7 p.m.
Feb. 2  Kennebunk      7 p.m.
Feb. 6  Falmouth         7 p.m.
Feb. 8  @ Biddeford  7 p.m.

Girls Basketball
Dec. 12            Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Dec. 15            @ Morse         6:30 p.m.
Dec. 19            @ MGA          6 p.m.
Dec. 22            @ York           6:30 p.m.
Dec. 29            Cape Elizabeth            6 p.m.
Jan. 2   Marshwood     6 p.m.
Jan. 5   @ Fryeburg     6:30 p.m.
Jan. 9   Falmouth         6 p.m.
Jan. 11 @ Biddeford  6 p.m.
Jan. 13 Bonny Eagle   12 p.m.
Jan. 15 Leavitt 6 p.m.
Jan. 19 @ Windham    7 p.m.
Jan. 23 Greely 6 p.m.
Jan. 26 @ Marshwood            6 p.m.
Jan. 30 Gorham           6 p.m.
Feb. 2  @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.
Feb. 6  @ Falmouth    6 p.m.
Feb. 8  Biddeford       6 p.m.

Cheerleading
Jan. 13 @ SMAA Championship (at South Portland)            6 p.m.
Jan. 27 @ Class A South Regionals (at Augusta Civic Center)         TBD
Feb. 3  @ Cheers from the Heart (tentatively at Biddeford) TBD
Feb. 10            @ State Championship (at Cross Center in Bangor)  TBD

Boys Hockey (a co-op with Windham; home ice is USM Gorham)
Dec. 9  Edward Little 4:20 p.m.
Dec. 13            Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/OOB           8:30 p.m.
Dec. 20            @ Poland/G-NG/Oak Hill/Leavitt      4 p.m.
Dec. 23            South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete    4:20 p.m.
Dec. 30            @ Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI           6 p.m.
Jan. 3   Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale    8:30 p.m.
Jan. 5   Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford       8:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 @ Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse   7:45 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford  5:30 p.m.
Jan. 17 @ Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/OOB      8:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 @ Cheverus    6 p.m.
Jan. 24 Gorham           8:30 p.m.
Feb. 1  @ Portland/Deering    7:50 p.m.
Feb. 3  Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI    6:20 p.m.
Feb. 7  Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse        8:30 p.m.
Feb. 10            @ South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete           6 p.m.
Feb. 17            Poland/G-NG/Oak Hill/Leavitt          4:20 p.m.
Feb. 21            TA       8:30 p.m.

Indoor Track (all meets at USM Gorham, unless otherwise specified)
Dec. 16            Massabesic, South Portland, TA         11:30 a.m.
Jan. 4   Biddeford, Deering, Kennebunk        7:30 p.m.
Jan. 5-7            Dartmouth Relays (at Dartmouth in Hanover, N.H.) TBD
Jan. 13 Noble, Bonny Eagle, Portland            3 p.m.
Jan. 20 Gorham, Cheverus, Marshwood         11:30 a.m.
Jan. 25 Falmouth, Scarborough, Windham     4 p.m.
Feb. 10            Southwesterns 9 a.m.
Feb. 19            Class A States 12 p.m.
March 3           New Englands (at Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass.) 10 a.m.

Swimming (home pool is Davan Pool)
Dec. 8  TA       4 p.m.
Dec. 13            @ Bonny Eagle (w/Gorham boys)      4 p.m.
Dec. 22            Waynflete       4 p.m.
Dec. 29            Sanford, St. Dom, MGA        4:30 p.m.
Jan. 5   @ Falmouth    6:45 p.m.
Jan. 12 @ Greely         6:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 @ South Portland       4 p.m.
Jan. 26 @ Cape Elizabeth       7 p.m.
Feb. 2  Kennebunk      4 p.m.
Feb. 8  Boys South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth)         5 p.m.
Feb. 10            Girls South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth)          10 a.m.
Feb. 19            Girls States (at UMO) 10 a.m.
Feb. 20            Boys States (at UMO)            10 a.m.

Unified Basketball
TBD

Wrestling
Dec. 9  Westbrook Invitational           9:30 a.m.
Dec. 13            @ Marshwood            6 p.m.
Dec. 16            @ Tiger Invitational (at Gardiner)      9:30 a.m.
Dec. 20            Massabesic      6 p.m.
Dec. 23            @ Cony Duals 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 29            @ Winter Classic (at MCI)     10 a.m.
Jan. 3   @ Portland/South Portland (at Portland)       6 p.m.
Jan. 6   Cheverus, Lisbon/Oak Hill     10 a.m.
Jan. 10 @ Windham    6 p.m.
Jan. 13 @ Kennebunk Duals   9 a.m.
Jan. 17 Sanford           6 p.m.
Jan. 20 @ Hammerhead Duals (at York)        9 a.m.
Jan. 27 @ Windham (w/Cheverus, Kennebunk)         9 a.m.
Jan. 31 Biddeford, Noble       5 p.m.
Feb. 3  @ Bonny Eagle (w/Deering, Scarborough)    9 a.m.
Feb. 10            Regionals (at Marshwood)      TBD
Feb. 17            States (at Sanford)      TBD
Feb. 24            New Englands Qualifier (at Nokomis)           TBD
March 2-3        New Englands (at Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, R.I.) TBD

