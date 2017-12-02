Winter Schedules: Windham

Alpine Skiing

Jan. 3 Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Cheverus (w/Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 @ Bonny Eagle (w/Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ Marshwood (w/Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ Falmouth (w/Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Cheverus, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 SMAA/WMC Crossover 5 p.m.

Jan. 31 @ Kennebunk (w/Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth) 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 SMAAs 2 p.m.

Feb. 20-21 States (at Mt. Abram) TBD

Boys Basketball

Dec. 8 @ Cheverus 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 Portland 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 @ Bangor 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 Noble 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 Edward Little 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 @ Bonny Eagle 7 p.m.

Jan. 2 @ Massabesic 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 @ TA 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 @ South Portland 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 Sanford 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 Bangor 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ Westbrook 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 Lewiston 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 Deering 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 @ Oxford Hills 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 Scarborough 7 p.m.

Feb. 5 @ Gorham 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 Bonny Eagle 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dec. 8 Cheverus 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 @ Portland 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 Bangor 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 @Noble 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 @ Edward Little 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Jan. 5 MGA 6 p.m.

Jan. 8 South Portland 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 @ Sanford 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Scarborough 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 15 @ Bangor 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 Westbrook 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 @ Lewiston 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 @ Deering 6 p.m.

Jan. 30 Oxford Hills 6 p.m.

Feb. 2 TA 6 p.m.

Feb. 6 Gorham 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ Bonny Eagle 7 p.m.

Cheerleading

Jan. 13 @ SMAA Championship (at South Portland) 6 p.m.

Jan. 27 @ Class A South Regionals (at Augusta Civic Center) TBD

Feb. 3 @ Cheers from the Heart (tentatively at Biddeford) TBD

Feb. 10 @ State Championship (at Cross Center in Bangor) TBD

Boys Hockey (a co-op with Westbrook; home ice is USM Gorham)

Dec. 9 Edward Little 4:20 p.m.

Dec. 13 Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/OOB 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 @ Poland/G-NG/Oak Hill/Leavitt 4 p.m.

Dec. 23 South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 4:20 p.m.

Dec. 30 @ Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI 6 p.m.

Jan. 3 Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 @ Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/OOB 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 @ Cheverus 6 p.m.

Jan. 24 Gorham 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 @ Portland/Deering 7:50 p.m.

Feb. 3 Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI 6:20 p.m.

Feb. 7 Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 @ South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 Poland/G-NG/Oak Hill/Leavitt 4:20 p.m.

Feb. 21 TA 8:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey (a co-op with Gorham and Bonny Eagle; home ice is USM Gorham)

Nov. 25 @ Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland TBD

Nov. 30 @ York/Traip 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 @ Scarborough 2:50 p.m.

Dec. 6 Biddeford 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 Brunswick 6:20 p.m.

Dec. 15 Winslow/Gardiner 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 York/Traip 4:20 p.m.

Dec. 22 Mt. Ararat/Morse 3 p.m.

Dec. 27 @ Portland/Deering 4 p.m.

Dec. 30 Falmouth 5:10 p.m.

Jan. 4 @ Winslow/Gardiner 8:40 p.m.

Jan. 8 @ Mt. Ararat/Morse 8:15 p.m.

Jan. 11 @ Brunswick 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 Portland/Deering 6:20 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 12 p.m.

Jan. 20 Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester 4:20 p.m.

Jan. 31 Cheverus/Kennebunk/OOB 4 p.m.

Feb. 3 @ Biddeford 2 p.m.

Indoor Track (all meets at USM Gorham, unless otherwise specified)

Dec. 16 Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Kennebunk 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 Gorham, Massabesic, Portland 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 Deering, Marshwood, TA 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 20 Biddeford, Noble, South Portland 3 p.m.

Jan. 25 Falmouth, Scarborough, Westbrook 4 p.m.

Feb. 10 Southwesterns 9 a.m.

Feb. 19 Class A States 12 p.m.

March 3 New Englands (at Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass.) TBD

Swimming (home pool is St. Joseph’s)

Dec. 9 Gorham 12 p.m.

Dec. 15 @ Portland 5 p.m.

Dec. 23 @ Sanford 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 @ Morse 4 p.m.

Dec. 29 @ Massabesic 4 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Scarborough 4 p.m.

Jan. 10 MGA (girls only) 4 p.m.

Jan. 15 Cheverus 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 @ Yarmouth 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 31 Deering 4 p.m.

Feb. 8 Boys South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth) 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 Girls South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth) 10 a.m.

Feb. 19 Girls States (at UMO) 10 a.m.

Feb. 20 Boys States (at UMO) 10 a.m.

Unified Basketball

TBD

Wrestling

Dec. 9 @ Sullivan Duals (at York) 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 13 @ Portland 5 p.m.

Dec. 16 @ Mt. Valley Tournament 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 20 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Dec. 27 @ Fryeburg (w/Monmouth) 11 a.m.

Jan. 3 @ Marshwood (w/Wells) 5 p.m.

Jan. 10 Westbrook 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Skowhegan Tournament 9 a.m.

Jan. 17 Noble 6 p.m.

Jan. 24 York 6 p.m.

Jan. 27 Cheverus, Westbrook, Kennebunk 9 a.m.

Jan. 31 @ Scarborough (w/Sanford) 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 @ Biddeford (w/Massabesic) 10 a.m.

Feb. 10 Regionals (at Marshwood) TBD

Feb. 17 States (at Sanford) TBD

Feb. 24 New Englands Qualifier (at Nokomis) TBD

March 2-3 New Englands (at Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, R.I.) TBD

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Nick Curtis ascends toward the basket in a matchup last year with Bangor.

Meghan Hoffses approaches on the attack for Windham in a bout last year at Gorham.