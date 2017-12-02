Winter Schedules: Windham

By Adam Birt
8
Nick Curtis ascends toward the basket in a matchup last year with Bangor.

Alpine Skiing
Jan. 3   Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk           5:30 p.m.
Jan. 5   @ Cheverus (w/Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 10 @ Bonny Eagle (w/Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 @ Marshwood (w/Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 @ Falmouth (w/Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Cheverus, Kennebunk) 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24 SMAA/WMC Crossover        5 p.m.
Jan. 31 @ Kennebunk (w/Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth) 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 2  Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk           5:30 p.m.
Feb. 10            SMAAs           2 p.m.
Feb. 20-21       States (at Mt. Abram) TBD

Boys Basketball
Dec. 8  @ Cheverus    7 p.m.
Dec. 12            Portland          7 p.m.
Dec. 15            @ Bangor        7 p.m.
Dec. 19            Noble  7 p.m.
Dec. 22            Edward Little 7 p.m.
Dec. 29            @ Bonny Eagle           7 p.m.
Jan. 2   @ Massabesic 7 p.m.
Jan. 4   @ TA  7:30 p.m.
Jan. 9   @ South Portland       7 p.m.
Jan. 11 Sanford           7 p.m.
Jan. 15 Bangor 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 @ Westbrook  7 p.m.
Jan. 23 Lewiston         7 p.m.
Jan. 26 Deering           7 p.m.
Jan. 30 @ Oxford Hills           7 p.m.
Feb. 1  Scarborough    7 p.m.
Feb. 5  @ Gorham      7 p.m.
Feb. 8  Bonny Eagle   7 p.m.

Girls Basketball
Dec. 8  Cheverus         7 p.m.
Dec. 12            @ Portland      7 p.m.
Dec. 15            Bangor 7 p.m.
Dec. 19            @Noble           5:30 p.m.
Dec. 23            @ Edward Little         12:30 p.m.
Jan. 2   Massabesic      6 p.m.
Jan. 5   MGA   6 p.m.
Jan. 8   South Portland            7 p.m.
Jan. 11 @ Sanford      7 p.m.
Jan. 13 @ Scarborough           11:30 a.m.
Jan. 15 @ Bangor        1:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 Westbrook       7 p.m.
Jan. 23 @ Lewiston    7 p.m.
Jan. 26 @ Deering       6 p.m.
Jan. 30 Oxford Hills    6 p.m.
Feb. 2  TA       6 p.m.
Feb. 6  Gorham           7 p.m.
Feb. 8  @ Bonny Eagle           7 p.m.

Cheerleading
Jan. 13 @ SMAA Championship (at South Portland)            6 p.m.
Jan. 27 @ Class A South Regionals (at Augusta Civic Center)         TBD
Feb. 3  @ Cheers from the Heart (tentatively at Biddeford) TBD
Feb. 10            @ State Championship (at Cross Center in Bangor)  TBD

Boys Hockey (a co-op with Westbrook; home ice is USM Gorham)
Dec. 9  Edward Little 4:20 p.m.
Dec. 13            Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/OOB           8:30 p.m.
Dec. 20            @ Poland/G-NG/Oak Hill/Leavitt      4 p.m.
Dec. 23            South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete    4:20 p.m.
Dec. 30            @ Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI           6 p.m.
Jan. 3   Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale    8:30 p.m.
Jan. 5   Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford       8:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 @ Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse   7:45 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford  5:30 p.m.
Jan. 17 @ Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/OOB      8:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 @ Cheverus    6 p.m.
Jan. 24 Gorham           8:30 p.m.
Feb. 1  @ Portland/Deering    7:50 p.m.
Feb. 3  Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI    6:20 p.m.
Feb. 7  Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse        8:30 p.m.
Feb. 10            @ South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete           6 p.m.
Feb. 17            Poland/G-NG/Oak Hill/Leavitt          4:20 p.m.
Feb. 21            TA       8:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey (a co-op with Gorham and Bonny Eagle; home ice is USM Gorham)
Nov. 25           @ Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland            TBD
Nov. 30           @ York/Traip  7 p.m.
Dec. 2  @ Scarborough           2:50 p.m.
Dec. 6  Biddeford       8:30 p.m.
Dec. 9  Brunswick       6:20 p.m.
Dec. 15            Winslow/Gardiner       8:30 p.m.
Dec. 16            York/Traip       4:20 p.m.
Dec. 22            Mt. Ararat/Morse        3 p.m.
Dec. 27            @ Portland/Deering    4 p.m.
Dec. 30            Falmouth         5:10 p.m.
Jan. 4   @ Winslow/Gardiner  8:40 p.m.
Jan. 8   @ Mt. Ararat/Morse   8:15 p.m.
Jan. 11 @ Brunswick  5:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 Portland/Deering         6:20 p.m.
Jan. 15 @ Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland        12 p.m.
Jan. 20 Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester     4:20 p.m.
Jan. 31 Cheverus/Kennebunk/OOB    4 p.m.
Feb. 3  @ Biddeford  2 p.m.

Indoor Track (all meets at USM Gorham, unless otherwise specified)
Dec. 16            Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Kennebunk  6:30 p.m.
Jan. 3   Gorham, Massabesic, Portland           7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 Deering, Marshwood, TA       11:30 a.m.
Jan. 20 Biddeford, Noble, South Portland     3 p.m.
Jan. 25 Falmouth, Scarborough, Westbrook   4 p.m.
Feb. 10            Southwesterns 9 a.m.
Feb. 19            Class A States 12 p.m.
March 3           New Englands (at Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass.) TBD

Swimming (home pool is St. Joseph’s)
Dec. 9  Gorham           12 p.m.
Dec. 15            @ Portland      5 p.m.
Dec. 23            @ Sanford      2:30 p.m.
Dec. 26            @ Morse         4 p.m.
Dec. 29            @ Massabesic 4 p.m.
Jan. 5   @ Scarborough           4 p.m.
Jan. 10 MGA (girls only)        4 p.m.
Jan. 15 Cheverus         4:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 @ Yarmouth   6:45 p.m.
Jan. 31 Deering           4 p.m.
Feb. 8  Boys South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth)         5 p.m.
Feb. 10            Girls South Southwesterns (at Cape Elizabeth)          10 a.m.
Feb. 19            Girls States (at UMO) 10 a.m.
Feb. 20            Boys States (at UMO)            10 a.m.

Unified Basketball
TBD

Wrestling
Dec. 9  @ Sullivan Duals (at York)    9:30 a.m.
Dec. 13            @ Portland      5 p.m.
Dec. 16            @ Mt. Valley Tournament      9:30 a.m.
Dec. 20            Bonny Eagle   6 p.m.
Dec. 27            @ Fryeburg (w/Monmouth)    11 a.m.
Jan. 3   @ Marshwood (w/Wells)        5 p.m.
Jan. 10 Westbrook       6 p.m.
Jan. 13 @ Skowhegan Tournament    9 a.m.
Jan. 17 Noble  6 p.m.
Jan. 24 York    6 p.m.
Jan. 27 Cheverus, Westbrook, Kennebunk     9 a.m.
Jan. 31 @ Scarborough (w/Sanford)   5 p.m.
Feb. 3  @ Biddeford (w/Massabesic) 10 a.m.
Feb. 10            Regionals (at Marshwood)      TBD
Feb. 17            States (at Sanford)      TBD
Feb. 24            New Englands Qualifier (at Nokomis)           TBD
March 2-3        New Englands (at Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, R.I.) TBD

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Meghan Hoffses approaches on the attack for Windham in a bout last year at Gorham.

