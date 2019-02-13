Women's Soccer: Gorham's Forgues headed to UMaine Orono

GORHAM–Gorham girls soccer star (one of multiple the team has featured in recent years!) Emma Forgues recently signed her national letter of intent (NLI) to play college ball. Forgues will attend the University of Maine at Orono beginning this fall, thus becoming a Black Bear.

Forgues helped propel the Lady Rams to State Finals in 2015 and 2016, and deep into the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Surrounded by her classmates, Emma Forgues (front center) poses with her newly signed NLI to play soccer for the University of Maine beginning in autumn 2019.

Photo courtesy of Tim Spear.