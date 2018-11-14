Women's Soccer: St. Joe's buckles under Swarthmore's pressure

SWARTHMORE, PENNSYLVANIA—Haley DaGraca (Saco) logged the Monks’ sole goal when St. Joe’s dropped in on Swarthmore for the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday, Nov. 10. But one goal proved insufficient: Swarthmore dominated the attack and hashed five of their own to secure a W handily.

“Swarthmore was a very talented team and the best team we faced all season,” St. Joe’s head coach Jenelle Harris said by email. “I feel the score doesn’t truly reflect how the game went as it wasn’t a blow-out like it seems. I think we let our nerves get to us some at the start of the game since this was our first NCAA tournament appearance.”

St. Joe’s retires for the season at 16-4. The Monks feature a heap of local talent, including a number of seniors who say goodbye to the program this autumn. Michaela MacDonald, for instance, hails originally from New Gloucester, while Emily Thornton is a native Westbrooker. Caitlin Callahan, from Gorham, is just a freshman.

Grace Taylor and Lizzie King both notched for Swarthmore through the first several minutes, giving their girls a not-uncomfortable leg up on St. Joe’s. DaGraca sliced the Monks’ deficit in half in the 31st minute, cannonballing a distant shot – a roughly 30-yard shot – to the top-right corner of the Swarthmore net. McKenzie Murphy (West Baldwin) assisted; it was DaGraca’s 20th tally this fall.

“We made a couple mistakes that they capitalized on at the start of the game,” Harris said. “Once we settled down and played our possession game, we were able to play with them and create some scoring chances.”

Swarthmore recovered post-haste, however, adding their third goal on a penalty kick a mere three minutes later. The team capped their victory with points four and five in the 45th and 54th minutes, respectively.

Harris applauded DaGraca, and lamented the PK, which seemed to sap the newfound zip DaGraca’s goal had given the Monks: “Haley DaGraca scored a fantastic, left-footed, distance goal to make it 2-1, which gave us momentum…Then we had a PK called against us.”

Adia Grogan (Kennebunk), St. Joe’s freshman netminder, faced a barrage of Swarthmore shots over the course of the contest — 37 total, with 21 landing on-frame. That means Grogan picked up 16 saves, a career high. The Monks struggled to penetrate Swarthmore’s defense and earn shots of their own, recording just five total and two on-frame. Swarthmore generated eight corner opportunities, while St. Joe’s was never awarded even one.

“The team faced some adversity for this game, having to make the eight-plus hour drive to Swarthmore, PA,” Harris said. “We left Thursday evening after some of my nursing majors returned from their clinical. And the wind was whipping during the game. But the team fought hard the entire game, played with tremendous heart and didn’t give up.”

Harris took a moment to laud several of her players — not just for their contributions during the game, but across the season and, in some cases, across their careers.

“Adia Grogan played outstanding and made some big saves,” Harris said. “Abby Sweeney played well to shut down Swarthmore’s leading goal scorer, two-time All-American and Centennial Conference Player of the Year, Marin McCoy, who didn’t score. Jade Jordan, Kenzie Murphy and Madeline Wood were solid in the midfield for us. Haley DaGraca was a threat in our attack and scored our lone goal. Colleen Sheehan worked hard as usual and helped with our defending their wide play and then creating chances in our attack.”

“I also want to mention the amazing leadership of our senior class,” Harris said, “which is a reflection of our success. Haley, Colleen, Angela Valenti, Emily Thornton, Skye Murray, Michaela MacDonald and Madelyn Preston all contributed to our first-ever GNAC championship and first-time appearance in the NCAA tournament. I also want to thank my assistant coaches, Will Pike and Emily DeLuca, for all their help and assistance in this historic season.”

