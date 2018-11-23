Work begins on New Gloucester public works facility

NEW GLOUCESTER — Construction on the new public works facility is underway after the Selectboard earlier this month approved adding an additional detention pond at the site to manage stormwater runoff.

The original plan included only one detention pond, but the second was needed to earn a Department of Environmental Protection permit, said Town Manager Carrie Castonguay.

“We didn’t realize all the extra work that needed to be done,” she said.

The detention ponds do not affect the up to $4.6 million price tag, Castonguay said, because “there was a $25,000 placeholder put in in line for that.”

Work began last week with clearing the lot, she said.

Castonguay is unsure when the project will be completed because “it all depends on when they start pouring concrete,” which is controlled by weather.

“We’re just excited that things are moving forward,” she said.

The facility will be located on the 25-acre site shared with the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue Department at 611 Lewiston Road. It will include a more than 19,000-square-foot garage and a 12,800-square-foot salt and sand shed. Ganneston Construction of Augusta is the general contractor.

Voters approved the new facility at a special meeting October 2017, and the town unanimously received site plan approval for the project at the Aug. 21 Planning Board meeting. The Selectboard approved the addition of the second detention pond Nov. 5.

The public works town garage is currently located at 1036 Lewiston Road but is deteriorating.

The new public works facility will be located on the same site as the Fire and Rescue Department at 611 Lewiston Road.