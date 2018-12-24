Wrestling: Local teams vie in Greater Portland Cup

PORTLAND—The Greater Portland Cup unfolded at Deering on Saturday morning, Dec. 22, with six teams vying for the W. Among them were local co-ops Westbrook/Gorham and Windham/Gray-New Gloucester.

Ultimately, Portland/South Portland took first at the competition, while Cheverus finished second, Windham/G-NG third, Deering fourth, Westbrook/Gorham fifth and Scarborough sixth.

Windham/G-NG wended its way into third beating Scarborough 42-20, Westbrook/Gorham 42-34 – Windham’s first win in school history versus the Blazes – and Deering 48-36. The team lost to Portland/South Portland 34-24 and Cheverus 48-24.

Team members DJ Pelletier (132), George Butts (152), Andrew Martin (160) and Trent Overcash (170-182) all went 5-0 through meet.

“I thought our team wrestled well throughout the day,” Windham/G-NG head coach John Nicholas said. “We went 3-2 and finished in 3rd place. In the first round, we lost to the eventual champion, Portland, and it came down to the last match so it was an exciting meet. The kids are improving every week and I feel like we are moving in the right direction. We got a couple kids back in the lineup and that will help us, moving forward.”

Both Windham/G-NG and Westbrook/Gorham travel to the Noble Invitational on Friday-Saturday, Dec. 28-29.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

DJ Pelletier competes for Windham/G-NG.

Owen McDuffie weighs his Scarborough opponent to the mat.

Kyle Walker vies with his Red Storm opponent.

Mike Foster struggles against a Scarborough opponent.

Nico Pappalardo quickly dispatched his Portland/South Portland opponent.