Young life lost renews talk on River Road safety

WINDHAM — The crash on River Road that killed a 15-year-old Westbrook girl earlier this month has sparked Town Council discussion about the heavily traveled road’s safety along with a call for a more formal look at the issue.

“I think it’s time we look at some traffic calming techniques on River Road,” said Councilor Timothy Nangle at the Dec. 19 council meeting.

Nangle lives near the intersection of River and Laskey roads, the site of the Dec. 5 accident that killed passenger Tyonna Adams and injured four other young women in the car. Their car went off the road and struck a tree at 8:30 p.m. Police believe speed was a factor in the accident.

Nangle was not home at the time of the accident, but said his wife, who was at home, told him the impact of the crash shook their house.

Nangle suggested adding a discussion about the road’s safety to a future council agenda, possibly including officials from the Maine Department of Transportation to look for “ways that we could make River Road safer, especially considering the additional construction they’re going to be doing.”

DOT is in the midst of a two-part reconstruction of River Road that includes widening and flattening the roadway. It has completed the first phase on the upper stretch from Route 202 north to Page Road.

The department held a meeting and Windham High School last March to outline the plan for the 3-mile lower section stretching from the Westbrook town line towards Route 202, and to hear from local residents about the project.

Several residents raised concerns at that meeting that the road rebuild could make speeding more prevalent.

State officials said at the time that they expect work on the lower section to begin in fall 2018.

Windham Town Manager Tony Plante, who lives on River Road, suggested last week that the town try to have DOT project manager Ernie Martin and state traffic engineer Stephen Landry come and discuss River Road safety with the council.

Plante said it “would also be helpful” to include Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield or someone else from the police department in the discussion.

Accident history and and statistics would be a “good place to start,” according to Plante, who said the data would would allow the group to “take a look at what the experience has been so far.”

Four people have been killed on River Road in car- or pedestrian-related crashes since 2010, state crash data show.

Council Chairwoman Donna Chapman said that speeding is a contributing factor in many of the accidents in town.

“It’s getting worse. It has since they repaved it. And I’m not looking forward to them repaving the lower end,” Chapman added later about River Road.

Councilor Jarrod Maxfield said that the section of River Road where the Dec. 5 crash occurred is “like a roller coaster” because of the the way the road banks.

Maxfield said that the flat, new tar on the road from the reconstruction sometimes makes it hard for people to tell how fast they are be going.

“I remember driving my wife to the hospital once and she was like, ‘stop hitting all the bumps.’ I’m like, ‘you can’t not hit all the bumps on River Road!'” he said. “Now it’s flat, race track pavement.”

Maxfield thought adding a motion activated speed sign in that section might be a good idea.

“Is it going to slow everyone down? No, but it might save someon’s life – it might stop some accident,” he continued.

Councilor Rebecca Cummings urged residents to take it slow on the roads.

“One of the problems with that road, though, is the number of times that the speed changes from the one end of it to the other,” she said. “Just because the sign says 50 doesn’t mean you have to go 50, especially with the weather conditions and the turns and the road conditions.”

“As a mom of two drivers in town of Windham now – new drivers – let’s just all get to our destination in one piece. Slow down,” Cummings said. “I can’t think of any reason why people need to be going through red lights. We all have things that are important, but let’s just take it safe. We’ve got kids on the road.”

Nangle noted that officials have already had a similar conversation regarding traffic calming techniques at the intersection of Falmouth Road and Route 202.

“I’ve been a paramedic for quite some time, and I’ve seen a lot of kids killed in crashes. You know, My daughter is going to be driving in six months,” Nangle said. “You can be the best driver in the world. It’s the other guy that you’ve got to watch out for.”

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Cars on River Road in Windham round the curve near the intersection of Laskey Road, near the site of a Dec. 5 crash that killed 15-year-old Tyonna Adams of Westbrook.

A pink wreath and stuffed animal mark the stretch of River Road in Windham where a Dec. 5 crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Tyonna Adams.